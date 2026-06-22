Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Allowance of Key Intellectual Property

Eight New Patents Issued on Heart Failure Technology

Three New Patents Granted on Vascular Closure Technology

FORT MILL, S.C., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK: NYSE/American), today announced the allowance of a number of patents issued over the last few months, including both methods and devices, covering key areas of its technology for both the Company’s heart failure technologies and the vascular closure technologies. The heart failure patents include six patents issued in the US and two issued in international markets. The vascular closure patents include one issued patent and two allowed patent applications soon to be issued and are all US patents. These three vascular closure patents (including the newest issue of US patent no. 12,622,686, dated May 12, 2026) pertain to the LockeT product which the Company currently markets in the US and Europe.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, Inc., commented, “We are pleased to see that work over several years is validated through the issuance of new intellectual property. This joins a VTAK patent library of over fifty patents in important product areas. Given the fact that we are now in discussions regarding the sale of these two technologies, these new patents certainly fortify the offerings and hopefully enhance the discussions.”

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility Company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on high frequency, short haul markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset backed aviation infrastructure designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyte.travel

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Cardionomix

Cardionomix is a medical device company owned by Catheter Precision focused on developing a new therapy based upon novel technology for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, or ADHF, for which over 1 million Americans are hospitalized annually.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding potential strategic transactions, valuation outcomes, market opportunities, and the Company’s growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

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