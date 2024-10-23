SUBSCRIBE
Catawba Research Announces Strategic Partnership With PharmaLegacy Laboratories

October 23, 2024 
2 min read

Collaboration to Enhance Preclinical and Clinical Research Capabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catawba Research, a leading global full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with PharmaLegacy Laboratories, a recognized leader in preclinical contract research services. This collaboration is set to leverage both companies’ strengths, driving innovation and excellence in drug development and provides Catawba Research with new access to China, further expanding their APAC capabilities.


PharmaLegacy Laboratories specializes in advanced preclinical models and pharmacology research, with an emphasis on supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in their drug discovery and development efforts. The collaboration enhances Catawba Research’s outstanding agile solution offerings and scientific focus.

“We are thrilled to partner with PharmaLegacy,” said Andy Silverman, CEO of Catawba Research. “Their depth of expertise in preclinical research aligns perfectly with Catawba’s commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient clinical trial management. This collaboration allows us to offer end-to-end solutions for our clients, accelerating the drug development process while maintaining the highest standards of scientific integrity.”

Jeff Duan, CEO of PharmaLegacy, added, “Catawba Research has a stellar reputation in the clinical research space, and we believe that by combining our capabilities, we can offer our clients a truly comprehensive research experience. Together, we can help to bring new therapies to market to benefit patients more effectively and efficiently.”

The partnership will streamline drug development for our customers by offering a single source for both preclinical and clinical trial services. The combined expertise will ensure that drug candidates are tested and validated using the most rigorous methods, enabling faster and more reliable delivery of new treatments to patients in need.

About Catawba Research

Catawba Research is a global full-service Clinical Research Organization that provides oversight, management, and implementation for Phase II and Phase III clinical trials. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Catawba works with drug-development sponsors to bring innovative treatments to the global market.

About PharmaLegacy Laboratories

PharmaLegacy Laboratories, headquartered in Shanghai, a global leading preclinical Contract Research Organization, is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of new therapies, resulting from the integration of new drug R&D and translational research, by providing the most clinically relevant, science-based specialty pharmacology and toxicology services to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies enabling the development of new drugs and therapies.

