Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Recognized Among BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that it has been named as one of the BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work for the second consecutive year, ranking 13 among 30 U.S. employers in the small company category.

"We are honored to be named on the BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work list for a second consecutive year, which is a testament to the exceptional team we've built at Catalyst," said Richard J. Daly, president and CEO of Catalyst. "Our culture is rooted in our shared mission to deliver life-changing therapies to patients living with rare diseases, and we're committed to creating an environment where empowerment, passion, and empathy thrive. This recognition celebrates not just our workplace, but the dedication of every team member who works tirelessly to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives."

BioSpace, the leading source for life sciences news and careers, includes 50 U.S. operating employers in its Best Places to Work list that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community. Catalyst is thrilled to have been included in the small employer category.

This is BioSpace's fifth Best Places to Work list. The list demonstrates a company's desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life science community members. BioSpace considers each organization's merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership and innovation.

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June 2025. Voting was conducted in August 2025. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by over 7,500 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

BioSpace is the hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX), is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence, which remains the cornerstone of our commercial strategy, while continuously evaluating strategic opportunities to expand our global footprint. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies.

