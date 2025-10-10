SUBSCRIBE
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at Upcoming October 2025 Scientific Conferences

October 10, 2025 
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel medicines for people living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that data developed by or in conjunction with the company will be presented at several upcoming scientific conferences, details of which are listed below.

"At Catalyst, everything begins with patients. Our presence at these scientific meetings reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing differentiated therapies that can meaningfully impact the lives of patients we serve, supported by the strength of our clinical research collaborations," said Rich Daly, President and CEO of Catalyst.

Conference: Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting 
Poster #: 281
Title: Association Between Glucocorticoid Treatment Duration and Healthcare Resource Utilization in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: A Real-World Analysis
Date of Presentation: Thursday, October 9, 2025
Time: Posters are available in Poster Hall from 11:30 am to 7:00 pm ET
Presented by: Steven D Woods, PharmD

Poster #: 353
Title: Glucocorticoid Use and Delayed Respiratory Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients: A Real-World Analysis
Date of Presentation: Thursday, October 9, 2025
Time: Posters are available in Poster Hall from 11:30 am to 7:00 pm ET
Presented by: Bridget McGowan, MD

Conference: American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting
Session Name: Poster Session I and II
Poster Number: 314
Poster Session I: Thursday, October 30, 6:15-6:45 pm PT
Poster Session II: Friday, October 31, 9:30-10:00 am PT
Title: Association Between Glucocorticoid Treatment Duration and Observed Adverse Clinical Outcomes in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: A Real-World Analysis
Dates of Presentations: Thursday October 30 and Friday, October 31
Presented by: Bridget McGowan, MD / Steven D Woods, PharmD

Conference: Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc. (MGFA) Scientific Session at AANEM Annual Meeting
Session Name: MGFA Scientific Poster Session
Poster Number: 3
Title: Patient characteristics and time to stable dose with amifampridine phosphate in the treatment Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome in the United States
Date of Presentation: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time: Poster presentation starts at 2:30 pm PT
Presented by: Yaacov Anziska, MD

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX), is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence, which remains the cornerstone of our commercial strategy, while continuously evaluating strategic opportunities to expand our global footprint. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

CONTACT: Investor Contact
Melissa Kendis, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
IR@catalystpharma.com

Media Contact
David Schull, Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

