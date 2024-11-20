SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Castle Biosciences to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 20, 2024 | 
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time.


A live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

