Castle Biosciences to Open New Laboratory Facility in Scottsdale

New 55,000-square-foot facility expands Castle's operational footprint in Arizona to support growing test volumes and long-term growth

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced the opening of its new laboratory and office facility in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Company will commemorate the milestone with a grand opening celebration at the new facility, located at 8667 E. Hartford Drive, on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Government officials and community leaders are expected to attend, underscoring the significance of Castle's continued investment in the region.

"We're excited to open our new Scottsdale facility and begin this next chapter for Castle as we expand operations in Arizona," said Kristen Oelschlager, chief operating officer of Castle Biosciences. "This investment gives our teams additional space, infrastructure and capacity to support our work on behalf of patients and clinicians today as well as our anticipated growth in the future. We're proud of the presence we've built in Arizona over the years and look forward to growing alongside the Scottsdale community."

The 55,000-square-foot facility, located within the 260-acre Perimeter Center business park, expands Castle's operational footprint in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Designed to support its growing laboratory operations, the new facility includes upgraded HVAC, IT and security infrastructure, along with backup systems that intend to provide complete operational power redundancy. Employee-focused features include floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the McDowell Mountains, a fitness center and locker rooms, an onsite third-party café and access to an outdoor courtyard and walking trails throughout the business park.

As of June 30, 2026, Castle employs more than 1,000 people across the U.S., including approximately 220 employees based in the greater Phoenix metropolitan and surrounding areas. The new facility reflects Castle's continued investment in its Arizona-based workforce and operations.

About Castle Biosciences



Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our continued expansion of operations in Arizona generally and Scottsdale specifically; the anticipated benefits of the new facility in supporting our growth and on our laboratory operations; our plans to transition operations to the new facility; and our continued investment in our Arizona-based workforce and operations. The words "continued," "designed," "expected," "intended," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward intentions or expectations, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: changes in our strategic plans for our operations; the need for additional funding to support such plans; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:



Camilla Zuckero



czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:



Allison Marshall



amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

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SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.