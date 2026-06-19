SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Castle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 19, 2026

June 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that on June 15, 2026, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to 172 employees covering an aggregate of 204,925 shares of common stock as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Castle Biosciences. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to the employee's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X. 

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, Esopredict, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Castle Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/Castle Biosciences, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-biosciences-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-302804688.html

SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Texas Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing two businessmen parting ways because of mismatched jigsaw pieces
Career Advice
Putting the wrong foot forward: 5 tricky interview questions
June 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing two businessmen negotiating with big speech bubbles next to each other
Career Advice
Should biopharma professionals negotiate job offers in an employer’s market?
May 28, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo collage of hands holding large and small coins
Job Trends
Life sciences still falls short on pay equity
April 23, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Powerful hand protects businessman from attacking arrow with umbrella blue collar
Job Trends
Biopharmas pull back on layoffs in Q1
April 16, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel