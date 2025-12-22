SUBSCRIBE
Castle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 19, 2025

December 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that on Dec. 15, 2025, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to 83 employees covering an aggregate of 139,494 shares of common stock as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Castle Biosciences. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to the employee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X. 

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Source: Castle Biosciences Inc.


