SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 23, 2026

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in March and April:

  • A presentation at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference at 11:50 a.m. ET Monday, March 2, 2026
  • A fireside chat at Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 9, 2026
  • A fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, April 13, 2026

Live webcasts of the fireside chats and presentation are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis with plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in myositis. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact

David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


Maryland Events
Cartesian Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist in laboratory entering notes on computer
Job Trends
12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel