Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 23, 2026

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in March and April:

Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference at 11:50 a.m. ET Monday, March 2, 2026 A fireside chat at Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 9, 2026

A fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, April 13, 2026



Live webcasts of the fireside chats and presentation are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis with plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in myositis. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.

