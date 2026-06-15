SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grant - June 12, 2026

June 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREDERICK, Md., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of an inducement award to one new employee. On June 8, 2026, the Company issued to this employee an option to purchase an aggregate of 6,100 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $5.86, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. The option was granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and was approved by the Company’s board of directors. The option vests as to 25% on June 8, 2027, and then in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments thereafter such that the option will be fully vested on June 8, 2030. The option has a ten-year term. The option was granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employee’s entry into employment with the Company.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, Phase 2 clinical development in myositis, specifically dermatomyositis and antisynthetase syndrome, and in Phase 1/2 clinical development for pediatric autoimmune diseases, including juvenile dermatomyositis. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.

Contact Information:
Investor Contact:
Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com 


Maryland Compensation
Cartesian Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing two businessmen negotiating with big speech bubbles next to each other
Career Advice
Should biopharma professionals negotiate job offers in an employer’s market?
May 28, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing finger pointing people to leave
Layoffs
Gilead wipes out most of Arcellx workforce
May 7, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo collage of hands holding large and small coins
Job Trends
Life sciences still falls short on pay equity
April 23, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Powerful hand protects businessman from attacking arrow with umbrella blue collar
Job Trends
Biopharmas pull back on layoffs in Q1
April 16, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel