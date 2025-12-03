Carlsmed Announces U.S. Launch of its aprevo® Technology Platform for Cervical Fusion Surgeries at the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS) 53rd Annual Meeting

First 50+ cervical cases completed; observations on initial clinical experience to be presented by early adopters at the Carlsmed CSRS Lunch Workshop

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), today announced the U.S. commercial launch of its aprevo® Technology Platform for cervical fusion surgeries. Surgeons involved in the clinical evaluation will also present early clinical data at the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS) 53rd Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., December 3-6, 2025.

The aprevo® Cervical Interbody System expands Carlsmed’s personalized spine platform, which combines AI-driven preoperative planning with 3D-printed, patient-specific implants tailored to each patient’s anatomy and pathology. The cervical system builds upon the success of the aprevo® lumbar platform, which to date has demonstrated lower complication rates and fewer revision surgeries compared to standard stock implants.

With over 370,000 cervical fusion surgeries performed in the U.S. this year, the need for technologies that support improved alignment and anatomical fit in patients with poor bone quality continues to grow. Early clinical experience shows efficient workflow integration, precise implant fit with maximized endplate coverage, and, when compared with stock implants, an ability to achieve planned sagittal and coronal alignment goals.

“We are excited to bring the aprevo® platform to cervical fusion procedures, representing an important milestone in our mission to transform spine surgery,” said Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed. “With positive clinical feedback from our first 50+ cases, strong reimbursement support and accelerating demand, we believe our cervical system has the potential to redefine the standard of care in cervical spine surgery.”

“Personalization represents the next frontier in cervical spine surgery,” said Dr. Andrew Chan, MD, at Columbia University / New York-Presbyterian Och Spine Hospital. “With aprevo® Cervical we’re able to preoperatively plan in three dimensions and deliver a device that’s matched to each patient’s unique anatomy. That level of precision enhances how we correct alignment while helping broaden access to anterior cervical procedures for more complex patients.”

CSRS Lunch Workshop Details

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 12:30-1:30 pm EST

Room: Meeting Room 8 - Meeting Level

Panel Presenters: Andrew Chan, MD, Columbia University / New York-Presbyterian Och Spine Hospital, Deb Bhowmick, MD, Duke University, Department of Neurosurgery, and Venu Nemani, MD, PhD, Virginia Mason Medical Center

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

