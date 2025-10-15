Caris Life Sciences to Share Six Collaborative Studies at ESMO 2025

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, will unveil six studies at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, in Berlin, Germany from October 17-21, 2025. These presentations highlight the transformative power of multiomics, a scientific approach that integrates data from multiple biological layers to achieve a comprehensive understanding of biological systems and disease. The research spans nine tumor types, and results showcase how integrated profiling, subtyping, and biomarker discovery are driving more informed treatment decisions and improving patient outcomes.

The six studies were conducted in collaboration with more than 25 leading cancer centers across the U.S., Europe, and Japan, including members of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance®. The research will be featured across multiple formats, including one oral "Proffered Paper," one mini-oral and four poster presentations. The studies highlight Caris' continued leadership in applying next-generation sequencing (WES and WTS), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and real-world clinico-genomic data to uncover actionable insights. Tumor types represented include colorectal, gastric, breast, pancreatic, head & neck, prostate, urothelial, renal, and biliary tract cancers.

"By integrating real-world data, advanced sequencing and biomarker discovery, we're refining cancer subtyping and treatment decisions to improve patient outcomes across numerous cancer types,' said Milan Radovich, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Caris. "ESMO provides an international stage to share these insights and accelerate the future of personalized cancer care."

Oral 'Proffered Paper' includes:

The Mechanism of Mismatch Repair Deficiency (MMRd) Informs Survival Outcomes Derived from Immune Checkpoint Blockade (ICB) Across MMRd Solid Tumors (Presentation Number: 1110)



Saturday, Oct 18, 2025

Mini-oral includes:

Comprehensive Multi-Omics Analysis of Early-Onset Cancer: Insights from the MONSTAR-SCREEN-2 Experience (Presentation Number: 115MO)



Saturday, Oct 18, 2025

Posters include:

Impact of Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) on KLK2 mRNA Expression and Immunologic Correlates Across Prostate Cancer Disease States (Presentation Number: 2437P)



Saturday, Oct 18, 2025

Optimizing Immunotherapy in Mismatch Repair-Deficient Colorectal Cancer Through Tailored, Subtype-Specific Treatment Approaches (Presentation Number: 795P)



Sunday, Oct 19, 2025

Transcriptomic-Based Prediction of Therapeutic Response in Metastatic RAS-Mutant Colorectal Cancer (Presentation Number: 829P)



Sunday, Oct 19, 2025

NOTCH: A Dynamic Pathway in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (Presentation Number: 1409P)



Monday, Oct 20, 2025

The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website at the event's conclusion.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance (POA) consists of 97 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 45 NCI-designated cancer centers, all collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Caris and POA members collaborate to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers, aiming to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, validation and timing of future solutions; commercial market acceptance for our solutions and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our substantial indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2025, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

