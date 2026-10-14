Caris Life Sciences to Present Eight Studies Highlighting the Power of AI, Multi-Omics and Precision Medicine at ESMO 2026

Eight posters will feature AI-driven approaches to treatment prediction, risk stratification and biomarker discovery advancing precision medicine across multiple cancer types

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading TechBio company, today announced that researchers from Caris and the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance® (Caris POA) will present eight posters at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. The research showcases the expanding impact of artificial intelligence, molecular profiling and multimodal data integration in advancing precision oncology across multiple tumor types.

The two Caris-led posters focus on AI-driven treatment prediction and risk stratification in breast cancer, as well as six collaborative investigations conducted with members of the Caris POA. Together, the posters span breast, lung, endometrial, melanoma and immuno-oncology research and demonstrate how comprehensive molecular and clinico-genomic data can reveal novel biological insights and inform more personalized treatment approaches.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming our ability to understand cancer biology and predict therapeutic response on an unprecedented scale," said James Hamrick MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris POA. "The posters to be presented at ESMO 2026 highlight how the integration of AI, molecular profiling and real-world clinical data can uncover clinically meaningful insights that ultimately help guide more precise treatment decisions for patients."

Caris-Led Studies

Posters:



178P – Caris CapeAI, An Artificial Intelligence Model of ER+ Breast Cancer Response to Capecitabine



Authors: Javier Pascual Lopez, Chen Sun, Miguel J. Gil, et al.



Session: AI for clinical workflows and decision-making



Date and time: Sunday, 25 October 2026, 12:00–12:45 (Madrid time)

217P – Toward Precision Extended Endocrine Therapy in Early HR+ Breast Cancer: Multimodal AI for Risk and Benefit Stratification



Authors: Eleftherios P. Mamounas, Md Ashequr Rahman, Ming Chen, et al.



Session: AI for clinical workflows and decision-making



Date and time: Sunday, 25 October 2026, 12:00–12:45 (Madrid time)

Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Collaborative Studies

Posters:



3285P – Characterization of G-protein coupled estrogen receptor (GPER) and estrogen receptor in EGFR-mutated NSCLC leading to survival differences



Authors: Robert Hsu, Mercy Kehinde-Ige, Sharon Wu, et al.



Session: Pathology and molecular pathology



Date and time: Friday, 23 October 2026, 15:15–16:00 (Madrid time)

1296P – Genomic Scar–Defined Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) and Tumor Immune Microenvironment in Endometrial Cancer (EC)



Authors: Hiromichi Nakajima, Kenichi Harano, Sharon Wu, et al.



Session: Gynecological cancers



Date and time: Monday, 26 October 2026, 12:00–12:45 (Madrid time)

4395P – A 25-gene T-cell exhaustion signature refines TLS-based prediction of immunotherapy benefit



Authors: Nathan El Ghazzi, Andrew Elliott, George Sledge, et al.



Session: Translational research and biomarkers



Date and time: Friday, 23 October 2026, 15:15–16:00 (Madrid time)

2136P – Site-dependent stromal-mesenchymal reprogramming associated with survival and immunotherapy outcomes in BAP1-mutant uveal melanoma (UM)



Authors: Clara J. Oh, Jingshu Chen, Nishant Gandhi, et al.



Session: Melanoma



Date and time: Saturday, 24 October 2026, 12:00–12:45 (Madrid time)

2681P – Characterization of differences across Organ Site Specific Metastasis in NSCLC by Race/Ethnicity



Authors: Robert Hsu, Nishant Gandhi, Krithika Chennapan, et al.



Session: NSCLC, metastatic



Date and time: Monday, 26 October 2026, 12:00–12:45 (Madrid time)

2686P – RRAS2mt Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) defines a distinct subset of RASmt NSCLC



Authors: Sharon Wu, Hui Jing Hoe, Eleonora Gariazzo, et al.



Session: NSCLC, metastatic



Date and time: Monday, 26 October 2026, 12:00–12:45 (Madrid time)

Research highlights will be available at the Caris booth #1021.

About the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance



The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance® (Caris POA) is a global collaborative network of leading cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare organizations dedicated to advancing precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Through collaboration and innovative scientific programs, the Caris POA works to improve patient care and further the development of precision medicine.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading TechBio company actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements



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