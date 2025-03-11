Caris Life Sciences to Highlight Research at 2025 SGO Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer

Five studies, including two oral presentations, demonstrate the critical role of Caris’ comprehensive molecular profiling in gynecological cancer

IRVING, Texas, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, announced today that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA) will collectively present five studies across multiple gynecological tumor types at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer, March 14-17, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. The findings demonstrate the power of Caris’ comprehensive clinico-genomic database to enable novel insights into cancer that could have profound effects on a patient’s diagnosis, prognosis, care plan and response to treatment.

“Caris and our POA collaborators are proud to present five studies at this year’s SGO Annual Meeting highlighting the critical role of molecular profiling and biomarkers in personalizing treatment for gynecological cancers,” said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. “By utilizing our comprehensive clinico-genomic database, we have improved the understanding of tumor biology and shown how specific molecular characteristics affect prognosis and treatment efficacy. This work exemplifies our dedication to advancing precision medicine and optimizing oncology treatment strategies.”

Oral Presentations

Improved Real World Outcomes in Patients with Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Carcinoma and MAPK Pathway Mutations Treated with Trametinib Focused Forum IV Finding IMPACT: The Needle in the Haystack March 15: 4:52-4:58 PM PST

Focused Forum IV Finding IMPACT: The Needle in the Haystack Impact of CCNE1 Amplification on Molecular Signatures and Patient Outcomes in High Grade Serous Ovarian and Endometrial Cancer Focused Forum X Future IMPACT March 16: 3:32-3:40 PM PST

Oral Featured Poster

Genomic and Immunohistochemical Characterization of NSMP Endometrial Cancer: A Novel Approach to Estrogen Receptor Positivity Oral Featured Poster Session II: Multiple Ways to Make an IMPACT March 15: 4:23-4:26 PM PST

Posters

GPR171, a Prognostic Marker of Improved Survival in Cervix Cancer – A Deep South Consortium in Oncology (DSCO) Project Poster Session | March 16 , 2:00 – 3:30 PM PST

Poster Session | , 2:00 – Comparison of Breast and Gastric HER2 Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Scoring Criteria in the Assessment of Endometrial Carcinoma Poster Session | March 16 , 2:00 – 3:30 PM PST

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris’ booth #416. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website following the presentation.

The Caris POA includes 96 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 47 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Caris and POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences(Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

