Caris Life Sciences Launches New National Commercial Featuring Jordan Spieth Highlighting the Power of Artificial Intelligence in Early Stage Cancer Detection

New campaign connects AI-powered performance insights linking advanced molecular intelligence to help detect cancer in earlier stages

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading TechBio company, today announced the launch of the second commercial in a series promoting Caris Detect™, Caris' multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, featuring three-time major champion professional golfer, Jordan Spieth.

The campaign emphasizes that while modern technology can measure nearly every aspect of athletic performance, the same level of intelligence can be applied to helping people find early stage cancer – when treatment is most effective. The new commercial explores how artificial intelligence has transformed golf, analyzing millions of swings and countless data points to help players improve performance. The commercial highlights how Caris is applying decades of expertise in molecular science and artificial intelligence to help identify cancer-associated molecular signals through a simple blood draw.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every aspect of our lives, from how we work and communicate to how athletes refine their performance," said David Dean Halbert, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "At Caris, we believe one of the most important applications of AI is helping advance early stage cancer detection. Caris Detect combines comprehensive molecular analysis with advanced artificial intelligence to help create a future where cancer may be detected in early stage, when there is the best chance for cure."

"Every golfer is looking for an edge. We use technology to measure everything from ball speed to spin rate because better information leads to better decisions. That's what resonated with me about Caris Detect. If advanced artificial intelligence can help us understand our golf game, it should also help us better understand our health. Raising awareness about the importance of early detection is something I'm proud to support," said Jordan Spieth, three-time major champion professional golfer.

Unlike approaches that evaluate only a limited subset of biomarkers, Caris Detect™ leverages ultra-deep leverages Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for all 23,000 genes, Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS) and advanced artificial intelligence to analyze the full breadth of cancer-associated molecular signals in both DNA and RNA. This comprehensive approach is designed to provide a more complete picture of early stage cancer biology, enabling the identification of molecular patterns associated with cancer through a single blood draw and helping support earlier stage detection when cancers are most treatable.

Individuals interested in learning more about Caris Detect may visit CarisDetect.com.

About Caris Detect



Caris Detect™ is a multi-cancer early detection blood test designed to identify cancer-associated molecular signals using ultra-deep Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Transcriptome Sequencing and advanced artificial intelligence. The test analyzes a broad range of molecular information to help detect cancer-associated signals at the earliest stage of disease, when it is most curable.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading TechBio company actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.







Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: continued development, performance and commercialization of Caris Detect; developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; the impact on our future volumes of the continued execution of our strategy to re-align and expand our sales organization; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions, including our application for New York State Department of Health approval for Caris Assure; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties; and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2026, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Caris Life Sciences