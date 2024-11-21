Caris Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca to Board of Directors

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition, announces that Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, FACP, has joined the Caris Board of Directors, effective November 7, 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our board,” said David Dean Halbert, DSc (h.c.), Chairman, Founder and CEO of Caris. “His extensive leadership across cancer care delivery, therapeutic development and patient/legislative advocacy, as well as his entrepreneurial experience, will bring an invaluable perspective to our board of directors.”

“Understanding disease at the molecular level is rapidly changing cancer care, and Caris is clearly a precision medicine innovator and market leader,” said Dr. Vacirca. “Like Caris, I have always placed the highest priority on quality in order to best serve patients. I am excited to join the Caris Board of Directors and work more closely with Caris leaders who share this same commitment to improving patient outcomes.”

Dr. Vacirca has led New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) as the CEO and Chairman of the Board since 2008. In addition to his role at NYCBS, Dr. Vacirca formed the Conquering Cancer PAC and co-founded OneOncology and Odonate Therapeutics. He is the medical director for Oncology Network Development at Mt. Sinai Health Network and served as medical director for Long Island Association for AIDS Care. He serves on multiple boards, including the New York Cancer Foundation, PatientPoint, Annexus Health, OneOncology and the Suffolk County Police Foundation.

Dr. Vacirca earned his medical school degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at State University of New York in Stony Brook.

