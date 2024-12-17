CARGO Therapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company positioned to advance next-generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients, today announced that the company will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

Gina Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Monday, January 13, at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast for the presentation in the Investors section of CARGO’s website under News & Events. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company positioned to advance next- generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients. CARGO’s programs, platform technologies, and manufacturing strategy are designed to directly address the limitations of approved cell therapies, including limited durability of effect, safety concerns and unreliable supply. CARGO is currently evaluating firicabtagene autoleucel (firi-cel), an autologous CD22 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy candidate, in a potentially pivotal Phase 2 clinical study in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) whose disease relapsed or was refractory (R/R) to CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. CARGO has developed proprietary cell engineering platform technologies which it leverages to develop a pipeline of programs that incorporate multiple transgene therapeutic “cargo” designed to enhance CAR T-cell persistence and trafficking to tumor lesions, as well as to help safeguard against tumor resistance and T-cell exhaustion. This includes the CRG-023 program, which incorporates a novel tri-specific CAR T with CD2 co-stimulation that is designed to address several known causes of relapse, resulting in a potential best-in-class CAR T-cell therapy across a broad range of B-cell malignancies with the goal of providing more patients with a durable complete response. CARGO’s leadership and team have significant experience in developing, engineering, manufacturing, and commercializing oncology and cell therapy products. For more information, please visit the CARGO Therapeutics website at https://cargo-tx.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kimberly Muscara

kimberly@redhousecomms.com

Investor Contact:

Jessica Serra

jserra@cargo-tx.com

Laurence Watts

laurence@newstreetir.com