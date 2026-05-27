Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. to Showcase Precision Cardiovascular Solutions at Four National Benefits Conferences in June 2026

These evidence-based solutions help employers, brokers, and unions tackle cardiovascular disease, a leading driver of medical claims and lost productivity.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), an AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced that the company will exhibit at four upcoming national benefits conferences, connecting with employers, brokers, union trustees, and plan administrators on a shared challenge: cardiovascular disease (CVD). CVD remains a leading medical claims cost driver for most health plans and a major contributor to absenteeism, disability, and lost workforce productivity.

Cardio Diagnostics’ clinically validated blood tests, Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™, combine epigenetics, genetics, and AI to help identify at-risk individuals before a life-threatening, costly cardiac event occurs. These tests go beyond proxy biomarkers for heart disease, such as cholesterol and blood pressure, to help improve plan member outcomes while equipping benefit leaders and organizations with an effective cost reduction strategy and helping brokers improve client retention. Paired with HeartRisk™, the company’s HIPAA-compliant real-time population insights platform, plan sponsors can benchmark cardiovascular risk across their workforce or membership, project both direct and indirect costs, and target benefits where they may have the greatest impact.

Cardio Diagnostics will be exhibiting at the following conferences in June:

Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health (GPBCH) Annual Conference — June 4, 2026, Philadelphia, PA.

— June 4, 2026, Philadelphia, PA. Conner Strong & Buckelew (CSB) Health & Benefits Innovation Summit — June 9, 2026, Philadelphia, PA.

— June 9, 2026, Philadelphia, PA. Midwest Employee Benefit Funds (MEBFC) Coalition, Inc. Annual Meeting — June 12, 2026, Countryside, IL.

— June 12, 2026, Countryside, IL. Onsite Employee Health & Wellness Centers Conference — June 25-26, 2026, Chicago, IL.

Closing the Gap on a Preventable Crisis

According to the World Heart Federation, an estimated 80% of CVD can be prevented. Yet, CVD is one of the leading combined direct and indirect cost drivers of benefits plans. These rising costs can impact broker satisfaction while straining the budgets of employers and union funds.

Cardio Diagnostics’ solutions can help to address this challenge. Epi+Gen CHD™ can identify individuals at higher risk for a heart attack or sudden cardiac death in the next three years, even when traditional risk factors like cholesterol and blood pressure appear normal. PrecisionCHD™ helps detect molecular signals associated with coronary heart disease before major symptoms or events may occur. When implemented, they work together to help individuals take preventive action while helping employers, unions, and brokers reduce spend and support a healthier, more productive workforce.

Meesha Dogan, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics, highlighted the company’s unique position to partner with employers, brokers, and unions to tackle CVD. “The best benefits strategies do two things at once: bring spend down and keep individuals healthier. Cardiovascular disease presents an opportunity to do both. It’s a top claims driver, and it’s largely preventable when risk is identified early. Our precision tests and HeartRisk™ platform give plan sponsors a clear, individualized path to lower direct and indirect costs while keeping the workforce healthier, longer.”

Connect with Cardio Diagnostics to Learn:

How epigenetic and genetic biomarkers can identify cardiovascular risk that traditional testing methods may miss.

Why earlier detection of heart disease can translate into measurable claims reductions and fewer lost workdays.

How our blood tests can be seamlessly integrated into an onsite clinic’s workflow to help deliver more personalized care for plan members.

Practical models for integrating precision cardiovascular testing into existing wellness, chronic care, and benefits programs.

To learn more about Cardio Diagnostics, meet with our team at any of the upcoming conferences.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended in December 31, 2025, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

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