Cardinal Health launches Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System

Next generation of the Kendall™ SCD Series delivers an all-in-one solution for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism prevention

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today the U.S. launch of its Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System, the next generation of the Kendall™ Compression Series offering an enhanced clinician and patient experience. Featuring clinically proven technology that delivers customized, intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) to increase blood flow1 in at-risk patients, the Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ System is designed to help prevent venous thromboembolism (VTE) events, as well as enhance blood circulation and treat pain and swelling related to venous stasis.

“We’re proud to introduce the reimagined Kendall SCD device to our customers for consistent, effective and reliable compression therapy, providing clinicians with efficiencies so they can focus more of their time on direct patient care,” said Steve Marshall, senior vice president, Cardinal Health Global Product Marketing. “We’re happy to offer an easy-to-use device that now has the indication to treat pain and swelling, which can be common and debilitating symptoms for patients with insufficient blood flow.”

The Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System leverages Vascular Refill Detection (VRD) technology with a sequential, gradient and circumferential sleeve design to move more blood per hour than uniform compression2. The VRD technology adjusts and customizes compression cycles to match a patient’s unique vascular refill time, helping the patient receive more compression cycles over time and ultimately reducing stasis2. The circumferential sleeve design allows therapy to be applied regardless of sleeve and tubing position, while the gradient pressure pattern maximizes blood flow.

Complementing the VRD technology are additional clinical benefits and features, including proprietary Patient Sensing™ Technology that automatically detects if compression therapy is being applied and will activate an alert if the system does not detect a patient present or correct use of the sleeves on the patient’s legs.

“For 40 years, the Cardinal Health Kendall SCD compression portfolio has served as a trusted solution with healthcare providers, protecting their patients from experiencing VTE events,” Marshall said. “The new, intuitively designed system demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation within the Kendall portfolio and builds on our long-time capabilities in compression therapy.”

The Cardinal Health™ Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System is now available for health systems in the U.S. and will be offered internationally in early 2025. For more information, please visit us here.

