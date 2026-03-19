Cardiff Oncology to Present Preclinical Data with Highly Specific PLK1 Inhibitor Onvansertib at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

Preclinical results in therapy-resistant HER2-low breast cancer models demonstrate enhanced antitumor activity and reversal of resistance with PLK1 inhibition

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that new preclinical data highlighting the potential of its highly specific oral PLK1 inhibitor, onvansertib, in combination with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The poster presentation will showcase findings demonstrating that onvansertib enhanced the antitumor activity of T-DXd and reversed resistance in therapy-resistant HER2-low breast cancer models.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib potentiates the antitumor efficacy of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) and reverses its resistance in therapy-resistant HER2-low breast cancer models

PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib potentiates the antitumor efficacy of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) and reverses its resistance in therapy-resistant HER2-low breast cancer models Date & Time: April 19, 2026 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT

April 19, 2026 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT Abstract Number: 329



The poster will be made available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Onvansertib

Onvansertib is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently in mid-stage clinical development for RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also being evaluated in multiple other cancers through investigator-initiated studies, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML).

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Investor Contact:

Candice Masse

astr partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com