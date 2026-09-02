Cardiff Oncology to Participate in September 2026 Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that Mani Mohindru, Ph.D. will participate in two upcoming conferences.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

8 th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit



Advancing PLK1 Targeted Therapy to Transform Outcomes in RAS Mutant Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 AM ET





H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference



Fireside Chat; Monday, September 14 at 10:00 AM ET







After the conclusions of these events, interested parties can access slides by visiting the “ Events ” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. In addition, for the H.C. Wainwright conference, interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the conference by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. That webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single-agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Investor Contact:

Candice Masse

Astr Partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com