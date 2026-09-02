SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cardiff Oncology to Participate in September 2026 Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that Mani Mohindru, Ph.D. will participate in two upcoming conferences.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • 8th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

    • Advancing PLK1 Targeted Therapy to Transform Outcomes in RAS Mutant Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 AM ET

  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

    • Fireside Chat; Monday, September 14 at 10:00 AM ET

After the conclusions of these events, interested parties can access slides by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. In addition, for the H.C. Wainwright conference, interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the conference by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. That webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single-agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

InvestorContact:
Candice Masse 
Astr Partners 
candice.masse@astrpartners.com

Media Contact:
Amy Bonanno
Lyra Strategic Advisory
abonanno@lyraadvisory.com


Southern California Events
Cardiff Oncology
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Window cleaner using a squeegee to wash a window
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Anti-tau space begins to clarify as Biogen presents detailed data on antisense drug
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney