CapsoVision to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SARATOGA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions, today announced that Johnny Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Garcia, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Doug Atkinson, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, plan to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 14-16 in New York City)

Format: On-demand Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: On-demand Company Presentation – Friday, September 11, 2026, beginning at 7:00 am ET 1x1 Investor Meetings – Monday, September 14, 2026







5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference (September 29 in New York City)

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 29, 2026





The on-demand presentation will be available on the Events page in the investor relations section of the company’s website for 90 days. If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with CapsoVision’s management team at the conferences, please contact your respective H.C. Wainwright and Roth representatives or reach out to the company directly at Investors@CapsoVision.com.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company’s next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon™ with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit www.capsovision.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

Investors@CapsoVision.com