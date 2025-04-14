Cantargia Publishes Annual Report 2024

Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - Cantargia (Cantargia AB (publ); Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that the annual report for 2024 has been published. The Annual Report is attached to this press release and is available on the company’s website, www.cantargia.com.

“We see considerable interest in our programs, especially CAN10, and we will do all we can to capitalize on that interest to the benefit of all our stakeholders. My aim personally is to use all my experience to accelerate the creation of value from our programs and platform.”, said Damian Marron, interim CEO of Cantargia.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia’s oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia’s second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

