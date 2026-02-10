CanSinoBIO at WGS 2026: Accelerating Global Access to Innovative Vaccines

DUBAI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO"; SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) has been invited to share the practices of innovative vaccine at the World Government Summit 2026 (WGS 2026) which convened from February 3 to 5 in Dubai, UAE under the theme of "Shaping Future Governments." CanSinoBIO stands the sole global vaccine maker invited to the World Government Summit for the second consecutive year.

Dr. Xuefeng Yu, Chairman and CEO of CanSinoBIO, was invited to participate in a panel discussion at the "New Silk Road Forum." He shared the company's practical experience in addressing global public health challenges through innovation and called for strengthened international cooperation to ensure that scientific breakthroughs are translated into accessible solutions and benefit broader populations more equitably.

"Guided by our mission to provide innovative, high-quality and affordable vaccines worldwide, CanSinoBIO continues to advance research and development with a focus on unmet public health needs," he emphasized.

Building on its proprietary innovation platform, CanSinoBIO is capable of rapidly responding to emerging public health needs, shortening R&D cycles, and efficiently extending its solutions across various disease areas. The company's recombinant COVID-19 vaccine (adenovirus type 5 vector) was among the earliest vaccines included on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing and has supported immunization programs in multiple countries.

In 2022, it launched the world's first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency use approval in China. The inhaled technology platform has now been extended to the field of tuberculosis (TB), with a related vaccine initiating Phase I clinical trials in Indonesia in November 2025, showcasing how innovative technology offers a new pathway for TB prevention and control while delivering value to high disease-burden regions.

Addressing the ultimate challenge of global polio eradication, CanSinoBIO's recombinant polio vaccine (VLP-Polio) is based on a novel virus-like particle assembly technology. Its production process does not involve live virus, thereby reducing biosafety risks at the source. It is recognized by the WHO as one of the candidate vaccines for future polio eradication, contributing to the resilience and efficiency of global immunization systems.

Concurrently, CanSinoBIO has made positive progress in the development of its recombinant pneumococcal protein vaccine (PBPV). Its production process is simpler, facilitating scalability and quality control. The Phase I clinical trial has yielded positive preliminary results, positioning it as a promising supplement to current pneumococcal vaccines and offering a new option for achieving sustainable immunization programs in resource-limited settings.

In recent years, CanSinoBIO has continuously deepened its global strategy, collaborating with partners in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil to advance the localization of its innovative achievements.

In Indonesia, the company is driving the development of inhaled tuberculosis vaccine and the overseas launch and bulk supply of Menhycia®.

In Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, CanSinoBIO is advancing product market access, commercialization, and exploring opportunities for joint research and development as well as localized production partnerships.

In Malaysia, with the construction of vaccine fill-and-finish facility, CanSinoBIO is collaborating with local institutions to develop multivalent mRNA influenza vaccine, contributing to global influenza prevention and control efforts.

"The WGS provides us a vital platform for deepening global cooperation, CanSinoBIO will continue to advance its international commercial expansion, strengthen collaboration with governments, international organizations and local partners across countries, explore diverse cooperation models, and accelerate the accessibility and implementation of innovative vaccines in more nations and regions, all to better serving global public health needs," said Ms. Jeanne Wang, Chief Commercial Officer of CanSinoBIO.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cansinobio-at-wgs-2026-accelerating-global-access-to-innovative-vaccines-302682562.html

SOURCE CanSinoBIO