Cannara Biotech to Host Investor Webcast on June 25th, 2025

June 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at disruptive prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft, today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET. During the webcast, Nicholas Sosiak, CFO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Cannara's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A session. To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

Webcast Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mtb2nKLNTOG0yv96OFdYdw

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, https://investors.cannara.ca/

CONTACT

Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
nick@cannara.ca  		Zohar Krivorot 
President & Chief Executive Officer 
zohar@cannara.ca 


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT CANNARA

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec’s low electricity costs, Cannara’s facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.


Canada Events
