Press Releases

Candid Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14th

January 6, 2026 | 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candid Therapeutics, Inc. (“Candid”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through novel T-cell engagers (TCEs), today announced that Dr. Ken Song, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. PT, at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.



Dr. Song’s presentation will highlight Candid’s continued clinical momentum, including progress across its T-cell engager portfolio.

About Candid Therapeutics

Candid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through novel T-cell engager (TCE) platforms. Candid is advancing two lead B-cell depleting TCEs, with a goal to broadly explore the potential of TCEs across multiple autoimmune diseases by targeting different B-cell protein targets, as well as evaluating different depths of B-cell depletion. Established in 2024 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, Candid is led by a team of entrepreneurial executives who have a track record of advancing programs into and through development and is supported by a distinguished syndicate of premier life science investors.


Contacts

Arvind Kush
info@candidrx.com

Southern California Events
