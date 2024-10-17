Candid Therapeutics Appoints Highly Accomplished Industry Leaders Angie You, Ph.D. and Dan Puckett to it’s Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candid Therapeutics, Inc. (“Candid”), a clinical stage biotechnology company positioned to lead the development of T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases, appointed repeatedly successful industry veterans, Angie You, Ph.D. and Dan Puckett, to its board of directors.





“T-cell engagers have the potential to tranform the treatment of many autoimmune diseases. Ken has assembled a world-class management team and an diverse portfolio of assets. I am excited to partner with him, the Candid board and management team to support the company in it’s ambitious growth plans,” said Dr. You.

“Ken and team have made tremendous progress in a very short timeframe. I believe Candid is well positioned to be the leader in developing T cell engagers for B-cell depletion. I’ve worked with Ken in the past and look forward to leveraging my background to help scale the company,” said Mr. Puckett.

“Angie and Dan are proven leaders with a track record of scaling organizations and advancing innovative products into development and commercialization. I have been fortunate to have worked with each of them in the past and am delighted to welcome them to our board of directors. They will both be an invaluable resource to Candid as we strive to build the leading company in treating autoimmune diseases,” said Ken Song, Chairman, President and CEO of Candid Therapeutics.

Dr. You is currently the CEO and a member of the board of directors of Architect Therapeutics, and serves on the board of directors of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ORIC) and Attovia Therapeutics. Prior to Architect, Dr. You served as CEO of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, where she orchestrated the acquisition of the company by Sanofi for over $1.2 billion. Prior to joining Amunix, Dr. You served as Chief Business & Strategy Officer and Head of Commercial at Sierra Oncology from 2014 to 2018, where she helped the company through a successful initial public offering and led the company’s business and commercial efforts. Prior to Sierra Oncology, Dr. You served as Chief Business Officer of Aragon Pharmaceuticals from 2010 through its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2013. In previous roles, Dr. You served as Chief Business Officer at Synosia Therapeutics and Ren Pharmaceuticals, worked on new company formation at Venrock Ventures, and served on the Board of Directors of RayzeBio prior to its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb for $4.1 billion. Dr. You earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Harvard University and a B.A. in chemistry from Harvard College.

Mr. Puckett served as the Chief Financial Officer of Shockwave Medical from April 2016 to February 2024, a role in which he played a pivotal part in the company’s growth that led to the eventual acquisition by Johnson & Johnson for $13.1 billion in 2024. Prior to joining Shockwave, from June 2015 to April 2016, Mr. Puckett served as Chief Financial Officer for Counsyl, a venture backed DNA testing and genetic counseling company. From 2011 to June 2015, Mr. Puckett served as Chief Financial Officer for Ariosa Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, which was acquired by Roche in January 2015. Prior to Ariosa, Mr. Puckett held senior finance and operations positions at Cerexa, a Forest Laboratories Subsidiary, and Affymetrix. Mr. Puckett received his M.B.A. from the University of San Francisco and a B.A. in Accounting from Washington State University.

About Candid Therapeutics, Inc.

Candid Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company that aims to lead the industry in advancing T-cell engagers to treat a range of immunological conditions. With two distinct clincial stage assets that are each capable of depleting different B cell populations, Candid is focused on rapidly advancing each asset through clinical development. Established in 2024 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, Candid is driven by a team of repeatedly successful entrepreneurs with deep expertise and strong execution abilities and is supported by a distinguished syndicate of leading healthcare investors.

Contacts



Arvind Kush

info@candidrx.com

