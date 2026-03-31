Cancer Vaccine Coalition Commits $1 Million to Try to Stop Breast Cancer Recurrence Before It Starts

Clinical Trial will use blood tests to detect cellular evidence of cancer—and a therapeutic vaccine to try to stop it

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer Vaccine Coalition (CVC), through its strategic partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, is announcing a $1 million grant toward a Phase II study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The INTERCEPT-HER2 clinical trial is designed to potentially catch cancer at its earliest molecular signal and intervene before the disease becomes metastatic.

Today, most recurrences are only treated once tumors are big enough to be seen on scans. By then, the disease may be hard to treat. This trial hopes to flip that model.

"Cancer vaccines are a new class of treatment seeing promising results in early studies," said Kristen Dahlgren, founder and CEO of the Cancer Vaccine Coalition, adding, "We are at a pivotal moment for this research. Trials like this and the partnerships that CVC is building, are designed to help bring groundbreaking therapies to patients sooner."

The trial is designed for patients with HER2+ breast cancer, an aggressive subtype of the disease. Using a highly sensitive blood test, researchers will detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) —microscopic traces of cancer in the bloodstream—and act immediately. Participants will receive a therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to train the immune system to recognize and destroy those remaining cancer cells before they can spread.

"This trial represents an important step in exploring cancer interception strategies," said principal investigator, Dr. Paula Pohlmann, professor of Breast Medical Oncology at UT MD Anderson. "Technology allows us to detect molecular signs of recurrence. We are grateful for the support to advance this research to evaluate whether this vaccine could offer a therapeutic option during a critical window when disease burden is lowest and the opportunity for intervention may be greatest."

According to statistics from national health data, more than 4 million breast cancer survivors live in the United States, and up to 30% of early-stage cases recur as metastatic disease, where treatment may be significantly more difficult.

This grant is made possible by a donation to CVC from the Brian and Sheila Jellison Family Foundation. It's being awarded through CVC's strategic granting partnership with the V Foundation. The V Foundation's rigorous grant review process is overseen by a Scientific Advisory Committee made up of leading scientists and physicians to ensure the most promising projects receive funding.

"This grant represents an important step in advancing cancer vaccine research and moving promising new treatment strategies into clinical testing," said Susanna Greer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the V Foundation. "We're proud to work with the Cancer Vaccine Coalition to help bring these ideas to patients faster. Investments like this help accelerate innovative science, expand future treatment options, and ultimately improve outcomes."

About the Cancer Vaccine Coalition

The Cancer Vaccine Coalition (CVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing next-generation cancer immunotherapies. Founded by former NBC Correspondent, Kristen Dahlgren, along with survivors and scientists, CVC is focused on accelerating the development of cancer vaccines. CVC brings together the world's top cancer vaccine researchers, spreads awareness and helps fund the most promising research with the greatest potential for patient impact. To learn more, visit www.cancervaccinecoalition.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

Name: Aliza Friedlander

Email: aliza@cancervaccinecoalition.org

Phone: 443.858.0098

www.cancervaccinecoalition.org

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SOURCE Cancer Vaccine Coalition