CAMP4 and GSK Enter Strategic Collaboration to Advance RNA-Based Therapeutic Discoveries

Collaboration to leverage CAMP4’s RAP Platform® to accelerate development of novel antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) for neurodegenerative and renal diseases

CAMP4 to receive $17.5 million upfront and eligible for additional milestone-based payments, in addition to tiered royalties

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, has entered into a strategic research, collaboration and license agreement with GSK to identify and develop antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug candidates for multiple gene targets relevant to neurodegenerative and kidney disease indications.

“Protein under-expression plays a critical role in diseases such as neurodegenerative and kidney disease. Our collaboration with GSK, focused on the rapid identification of novel targets and potential ASO therapeutics that increase the expression of validated genetic targets, underscores the potential of our discovery platform to create transformational medicines for patients,” said Josh Mandel-Brehm, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4.

Under the terms of the agreement, CAMP4 will receive a $17.5 million cash upfront payment. Additionally, CAMP4 has the potential to receive additional payments for certain development and commercial milestones, in addition to tiered royalties on future product sales.

CAMP4 will utilize its proprietary RAP Platform® to identify regRNAs controlling the expression of multiple gene targets and generate regRNA-targeting ASO candidates that amplify target gene expression for potential development. GSK will be responsible for the further development and commercialization of ASO drug candidates identified through the collaboration.

Chris Austin, SVP Research Technologies, GSK, said: “We are excited to collaborate with CAMP4, combining their RNA discovery platform to increase specific gene activity with GSK’s expertise in therapeutic oligonucleotides, genetics and advanced laboratory and data technologies. This agreement aims to drive the development of novel medicines for neurodegenerative and kidney disease and demonstrates our approach of harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver transformational therapies for patients.”

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. For more information, visit camp4tx.com.

