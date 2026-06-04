Cambrian Bio to Present Two Posters on ATX-304 at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambrian Bio, a clinical-stage drug development company with pipeline therapies targeting critical metabolic pathways that decline with age, today announced that two posters featuring data on one of its lead pipeline therapeutics, ATX-304, will be presented at the American Diabetes Association’s (“ADA”) 86th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5-8, 2026, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Cambrian Bio will present data from its Phase 1b clinical study of ATX-304 in participants with obesity and prediabetes, as well as further research into the mechanism of action of ATX-304.

ATX-304 is a novel, peripherally restricted, oral small molecule combined adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) and mitochondrial activator in clinical development for obesity and other forms of cardiometabolic disease.

"Cambrian is proud to be presenting at ADA this year. ATX-304 is a first-in-class pan-AMPK activator and we are excited to share key data about its progress in the clinic. This is a program with the potential to change the lives of the hundreds of millions of people living with metabolic decline, and I am so proud of the work our team has put into advancing ATX-304 as a completely new kind of medicine for weight loss and metabolic disease,” said James Peyer, PhD, CEO and Founder of Cambrian Bio.

Presentation Information:

Phase 1b Study of AMPK/Mitochondrial Activator ATX-304 in Prediabetic Obese Participants

Abstract #: 1782-P

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30–1:30 PM CT

Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E), Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Session: General Poster Session

AMPK Activation by ATX-304 Is Not Secondary to Changes in ATP Levels

Abstract #: 1788-P

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30–1:30 PM CT

Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E), Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Session: General Poster Session

Abstracts will be publicly available beginning Friday, June 5, 2026 at 6:30 PM CT via the ADA Scientific Sessions mobile app. Copies of the posters will be available on the Cambrian Bio website following our presentation on June 7, 2026.

About Cambrian Bio

Cambrian Bio (Cambrian BioPharma, Inc.) is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on building therapeutics to treat and ultimately prevent some of today’s most debilitating chronic diseases, with programs targeting critical metabolic sensing functions that decline with age, including AMPK signaling, mitochondrial respiration, and mTOR regulation. To learn more, visit www.CambrianBio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ATX-304

ATX-304 is a novel, peripherally restricted, oral small molecule AMPK and mitochondrial activator currently in clinical development for obesity and other forms of cardiometabolic disease.

press@cambrianbio.com