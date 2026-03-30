Calliditas Therapeutics AB to Present Exploratory Biomarker and Post-Hoc NefIgArd Analyses at the World Congress of Nephrology

Calliditas will present new secondary, biomarker, and mechanistic analyses from the Phase 3 NefIgArd study at the 2026 World Congress of Nephrology.

Data further support Nefecon's gut–targeted, disease–modifying mechanism of action in IgA nephropathy.

Calliditas to present seven posters and sponsor a scientific symposium highlighting the evolving IgAN treatment paradigm.

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB, an Asahi Kasei company, announced today that new data from the Phase 3 NefIgArd study in patients with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) will be presented at the 2026 World Congress of Nephrology (WCN), taking place from March 28 to 31 in Yokohama, Japan.

Nefecon's approval status, labeled indication, and availability vary globally. It is approved in the United States where it is marketed as TARPEYO® (budesonide) delayed-release capsules. It is available in Europe where it is marketed as Kinpeygo® by STADA Arzneimittel AG and in select countries in Asia, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea by Everest Medicines. It is also the subject of clinical trials in Japan by Viatris Pharamaceticals Japan Inc.

The presentations will highlight secondary analyses from the Phase 3 NefIgArd study evaluating Nefecon, its effects on serum biomarkers associated with gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT) activity and the immunological impact of orally administered budesonide on B- and T-cell subsets in murine Peyer's patches following in vivo stimulation. These findings reinforce observations from earlier exploratory biomarker analyses and demonstrate the immunomodulatory effects in the Peyer's patches that underlie Nefecon's mechanism of action in modulating the mucosal immune system in the gut. Collectively, these data support a disease-modifying role for Nefecon in reducing levels of pathogenic galactose-deficient IgA1 in patients with IgAN.

In total, 7 abstracts, of which 3 are based on secondary clinical efficacy and safety analyses from the Phase 3 NefIgArd study and 2 on mechanistic/biomarker analyses, will be presented. In addition, the initial demographics of the real-world PERFORM registry will be presented. Calliditas will also sponsor a symposium for educational scientific exchange, highlighting the evolving treatment paradigm in IgA nephropathy.

Symposium and Presentation details as follows:

Company Sponsored Symposium:

Title: "The Evolving IgAN Treatment Paradigm: Why Target the Gut?"



Date and time: March 30, 12:50 pm to 13:50 pm JST



Presenters: Dr. Yusuke Suzuki, Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan



Dr. Sayna Norouzi, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, California, USA



Dr. Chee Kay Cheung, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK

Poster Presentations:

Abstract No. WCN26-AB-8040



Title: "Impact of treatment with Nefecon on serum biomarkers of gut-associated lymphoid tissue function in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy from the Phase 3 NefIgArd trial"



Date and time: March 30, 17:00 pm – 18:00 pm JST



Presenter: Nadia Nawaz, College of Life Sciences, University of Leicester, Leicester, United Kingdom

Abstract No. WCN26-AB-8197



Title: "Budesonide Modulates B- and T-Cell Immunity in Peyer's Patches: Implications for IgA Nephropathy"



Date and time: March 28, 17:30 pm – 18:30 pm JST



Presenter: Roza Ghotbi, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Encore Poster Presentations:

Title: "Urine protein–creatinine ratio response at 12 months in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy receiving Nefecon vs placebo: Analysis of NefIgArd trial data"



Date and time: March 28, 17:30 pm – 18:30 pm JST



Presenter: Richard Lafayette, Stanford University, CA

Title: "Duration of absolute proteinuria response with Nefecon in patients with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy: Results from the 2-year NefIgArd trial"



Date and time: March 30, 17:00 pm – 18:00 pm JST



Presenter: Brad Rovin, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Title: "Absolute proteinuria over time with Nefecon vs placebo in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy: Results from the Phase 3 NefIgArd trial"



Date and time: March 30, 17:00 pm – 18:00 pm JST



Presenter: Heather Reich, University of Toronto

Title: "The creation and initial demographics of the PERFORM™ Patient Registry: A novel real-world registry of patients treated for IgA nephropathy in the United States"



Date and time: March 29, 17:00 pm – 18:00 pm JST



Presenter: Russell Jones, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Title: "Safety and preliminary efficacy findings from a Phase 2a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of setanaxib in patients with Alport syndrome"



Date and time: March 28, 17:30 pm – 18:30 pm JST



Presenter: Daniel Gale, University College London

The World Congress of Nephrology (WCN) is the flagship scientific, educational, and networking event of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN). Each year, WCN brings together kidney care professionals from around the world to exchange knowledge, showcase groundbreaking research, and participate in regionally-relevant symposia, training programs, and courses.

About TARPEYO®/Kinpeygo®



TARPEYO is an oral 4mg delayed-release formulation of budesonide, designed to dissolve in the pH of the distal ileum. Each capsule contains coated beads of budesonide that target mucosal B-cells present in the ileum, including the Peyer's patches, which are responsible for the production of galactose-deficient IgA1 antibodies (Gd-IgA1), causing IgA nephropathy.

About Primary Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy



Primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgA nephropathy or IgAN or Berger's Disease) is a rare, progressive, chronic immune-mediated disease that attacks the kidneys and occurs when galactose-deficient IgA1 is recognized by autoantibodies, creating IgA1 containing immune complexes that become deposited in the glomerular mesangium of the kidney. This deposition in the kidney can lead to progressive kidney damage, potentially resulting in end-stage kidney disease. IgAN most often develops between late teens and late 30s.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR US AUDIENCE

INDICATION



TARPEYO is indicated to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



CONTRAINDICATIONS



TARPEYO is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to budesonide or any of the ingredients of TARPEYO. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have occurred with other budesonide formulations.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Hypercorticism and adrenal axis suppression: When corticosteroids are used chronically, systemic effects such as hypercorticism and adrenal suppression may occur. Corticosteroids can reduce the response of the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis to stress. In situations where patients are subject to surgery or other stress situations, supplementation with a systemic corticosteroid is recommended. When discontinuing therapy or switching between corticosteroids, monitor for signs of adrenal axis suppression.

Patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class B and C respectively) could be at an increased risk of hypercorticism and adrenal axis suppression due to an increased systemic exposure to oral budesonide. Avoid use in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class C). Monitor for increased signs and/or symptoms of hypercorticism in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class B).

Immunosuppression and Increased Risk of Infection: Corticosteroids, including TARPEYO, suppress the immune system and increase the risk of infection with any pathogen, including viral, bacterial, fungal, protozoan, or helminthic pathogens. Corticosteroids can: reduce resistance to new infections, exacerbate existing infections, increase the risk of disseminated infections, increase the risk of reactivation or exacerbation of latent infections, and mask some signs of infection. Corticosteroid-associated infections can sometimes be serious. Monitor for infection and consider TARPEYO withdrawal as needed.

Avoid corticosteroid therapy, including TARPEYO, in patients with active or quiescent tuberculosis or hepatitis B infection; untreated fungal, bacterial, systemic viral, or parasitic infections; ocular herpes simplex; or Kaposi's sarcoma. Avoid exposure to active, easily-transmitted infections (e.g., chickenpox, measles). Corticosteroid therapy may decrease the immune response to some vaccines.

Other corticosteroid effects: TARPEYO is a systemically available corticosteroid and is expected to cause related adverse reactions. Monitor patients with hypertension, prediabetes, diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, peptic ulcer, glaucoma or cataracts, or with a family history of diabetes or glaucoma, or with any other condition where corticosteroids may have unwanted effects.

ADVERSE REACTIONS



In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions with TARPEYO (occurring in ≥5% of TARPEYO treated patients, and ≥2% higher than placebo) were peripheral edema (17%), hypertension (12%), muscle spasms (12%), acne (11%), headache (10%), upper respiratory tract infection (8%), face edema (8%), weight increased (7%), dyspepsia (7%), dermatitis (6%), arthralgia (6%), and white blood cell count increased (6%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS



Budesonide is a substrate for CYP3A4. Avoid use with potent CYP3A4 inhibitors, such as ketoconazole, itraconazole, ritonavir, indinavir, saquinavir, erythromycin, and cyclosporine. Avoid ingestion of grapefruit juice with TARPEYO. Intake of grapefruit juice, which inhibits CYP3A4 activity, can increase the systemic exposure to budesonide.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS



Pregnancy: The available data from published case series, epidemiological studies, and reviews with oral budesonide use in pregnant women have not identified a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. There are risks to the mother and fetus associated with IgAN. Infants exposed to in-utero corticosteroids, including budesonide, are at risk for hypoadrenalism.

Please see Full Prescribing Information

About Calliditas Therapeutics



Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company with offices in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

About Asahi Kase i



Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world's challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

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