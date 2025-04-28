Calidi Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 711 - April 25, 2025

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, today announced that in connection with the appointment of Eric Poma, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer , the Company’s Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an inducement non-qualified stock option for Dr. Poma for the purchase of 726,412 shares with an exercise price of $0.469, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on April 22, 2025, the date of grant (the “Stock Options”).

The Stock Options vest over four years with 25% of the Stock Options vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, or April 22, 2026, and the remaining Stock Options vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter until April 22, 2029. The Stock Option is subject to the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Agreement. The Stock Option is being granted as an inducement material to Mr. Poma entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Section 711 of NYSE American LLC Company Guide.

