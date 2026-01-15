Caldera Therapeutics Launches with $112.5 Million and Announces First Subjects Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of First-In-Class Bispecific Antibody CLD-423 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Initial $75M Series A investment from founding investors Atlas Venture, LAV and venBio in April 2025, recently augmented by $37.5M Series A-1 funding led by Omega Funds, with participation from additional new investors Wellington Management and Janus Henderson Investors

Proceeds will fund ongoing clinical development of CLD-423, a bispecific antibody targeting the clinically validated IL-23p19 and TL1A pathways

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caldera Therapeutics, Inc. (Caldera), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the first-in-class bispecific antibody CLD-423 for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases, today launched with $112.5 million total capital raised and announced that the first subjects have been dosed in the Phase 1 trial of its lead program, CLD-423.

Caldera raised a $75 million Series A round from Atlas Venture, LAV and venBio, and most recently a $37.5 million Series A-1 round led by Omega Funds, with participation from new investors Wellington Management and Janus Henderson Investors.

Caldera also announced that the first subjects have been dosed in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of CLD-423, a bispecific antibody targeting the clinically validated IL-23p19 and TL1A pathways.

“By elegantly combining two powerful autoimmune targets in a single molecule, CLD-423 represents the next frontier in IBD treatment,” said Praveen Tipirneni, MD, CEO of Caldera and former CEO of Morphic Therapeutic. “Bispecifics have the potential to redefine the efficacy bar in IBD, and CLD-423 is rationally designed to achieve a best-in-disease profile with optimized efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and developability. CLD-423 is advancing through Phase 1 with the goal of enabling clinical evaluation in patients with IBD.”

“We see CLD-423 as a program that has the potential to change the IBD treatment paradigm,” said Michelle Doig, Partner, Omega Funds. “Caldera’s scientific strategy, execution focus and leadership team truly distinguish the company and position CLD-423 as a new standard of care. We are excited to lead this financing and partner with Praveen and a top-tier syndicate to unlock meaningful clinical and commercial value.”

Caldera was founded in 2025 to advance innovative biologics in IBD, assembling a senior leadership team with deep experience in the discovery and development of IBD therapeutics and a proven track record of building biotechnology companies through to successful exits. The company in-licensed exclusive global development and commercialization rights to CLD-423 from Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., following a comprehensive evaluation of the evolving IBD bispecific landscape.

About Caldera

Caldera Therapeutics is a clinical stage company developing CLD-423, a first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting the clinically validated IL-23p19 and TL1A pathways for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Supported by leading biotech investors Atlas Venture, LAV, venBio, Omega Funds, Wellington Management and Janus Henderson Investors, Caldera has assembled a senior leadership team with deep experience in the discovery and development of IBD therapeutics and a proven track record of building biotechnology companies through to successful exits.

Lauren Arnold

LA Communications

Lauren@LaCommunications.net