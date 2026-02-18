Caidya Names Michael Clay COO to Drive Operational Excellence and Advance Multi-Regional Clinical Development

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caidya, a leading global, mid-sized CRO focused on accelerating clinical development for innovative biopharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Michael Clay as chief operating officer (COO). Clay will lead Caidya’s global operational delivery, client engagement model, and execution strategy, further strengthening the company’s ability to serve innovative biopharma sponsors across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Clay brings a distinguished track record in global project delivery and site relationship strategy. He has led large-scale global programs across 60+ countries and built high-performing delivery organizations known for operational rigor and sponsor trust.

Notably, Clay has extensive leadership experience across Asia-Pacific, where speed, regulatory nuance, and close site collaboration are critical to success. His hands-on approach to site partnerships and regional execution aligns closely with Caidya’s distinct global footprint and its strong presence in China — an increasingly vital region for innovative biotech development and patient access.

Most recently, Clay served as senior vice president, Global Project Delivery at Fortrea, where he oversaw more than 500 global clinical trials. His career includes positions as COO and senior operations roles at other global CROs and site management organizations. His expertise in aligning sponsors, sites, and cross-functional teams will further enable Caidya to deliver integrated, agile solutions tailored to the evolving needs of biotech innovators.

“Mike’s leadership strengthens one of our most important differentiators — our ability to combine global reach with regional expertise, particularly across APAC and China,” said Barbara Lopez Kunz, CEO, Caidya. “His deep understanding of site engagement, global execution, and sponsor partnership will help us scale while preserving the agility, accountability, and transparency our clients value.”

“I’m excited to join Caidya at a time when global clinical development is becoming more interconnected and more complex,” said Clay. “Caidya is strategically positioned to help sponsors accelerate programs while maintaining quality and patient focus.”

Clay’s appointment supports Caidya’s continued evolution as a globally integrated, mid-sized CRO that delivers partner-level collaboration rather than transactional execution. Caidya’s distinct APAC infrastructure and experienced regional leadership provide sponsors with a differentiated pathway to access diverse patient populations and execute complex, multi-regional trials with confidence.

This hire continues Caidya’s commitment to grow and strengthen its global team of operational, therapeutic, and commercial leaders. Recent additions include oncology and hematology SME, Edward Dow, M.D.; head of BD Europe, Mario Bautista; and several new commercial executives across the U.S. averaging over 20 years’ life science experience.

About Caidya

Caidya is a global, clinical research organization (CRO) that partners with biopharma innovators to advance breakthrough therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Built to adapt at the speed of science, Caidya operates as a product development partner, integrating seamlessly with sponsors, bringing ownership, transparency, and agility to complex clinical programs.

With direct presence in more than 20 countries and conducting studies across over 50 countries and regions Caidya offers a distinct global footprint across the Americas, Europe, and APAC, including deep capabilities in China. This cross-border strength enables sponsors to access diverse patient populations, navigate regional regulatory pathways, and execute global trials with confidence. Caidya’s specialized therapeutic and operational expertise spans oncology and hematology, rare and pediatric diseases, and other complex indications where scientific precision and patient-centric execution are critical. By combining global scale with mid-sized agility, Caidya delivers high-quality data, accelerated timelines, and a superior partnership experience from early development through post-approval.

