Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference on September 30, 2025

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapeutics to overcome the gaps in anticoagulation therapy, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/QG1g6kJWEM0. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025invreg/.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapeutics to overcome the gaps in anticoagulation therapy. Cadrenal’s lead investigational product is tecarfarin, a novel oral Vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant that is designed to address unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation. Although warfarin is widely used, extensive clinical and real-world data have shown it can have significant, serious side effects. With tecarfarin, Cadrenal aims to reduce the clinical complexities of managing Vitamin K antagonists, particularly where direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs) remain inadequate or unproven.

Tecarfarin received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and fast-track designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation (ESKD+AFib). The Company also received ODD for the prevention of thromboembolism and thrombosis in patients with implanted mechanical circulatory support devices, including Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs).

For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Cadrenal Therapeutics:

Matthew Szot, CFO

press@cadrenal.com

Investors:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum, Managing Partner

602-889-9700

CVKD@lythampartners.com