Press Releases

Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Guggenheim’s SMID Cap Biotech Conference

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s SMID Cap Biotech Conference on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two complementary strategies which aim to advance the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies with the potential to become deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatments for a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The lead CARTA (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells for Autoimmunity) strategy is prioritizing the development of rese-cel, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy. Rese-cel is currently being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.cabalettabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com

William Gramig
Precision AQ
william.gramig@precisionaq.com

Pennsylvania Events
Cabaletta Bio
