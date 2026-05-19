/C O R R E C T I O N -- Skyhawk Therapeutics/

In the news release, Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Early Results from the Phase 1 for DF5112, its CCR6-Targeting Molecule, issued 18-May-2026 by Skyhawk Therapeutics over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Early Results from the Phase 1 for DF5112, its CCR6-Targeting Molecule

DF5112 provides deep Th17 and B cell depletion in IV cohort and is now dosing its Phase 1 subcutaneous cohorts.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel immunotherapies, today announced that the first healthy volunteers have been successfully dosed subcutaneously (SC) with its CCR6-targeting molecule, DF5112. This milestone follows the successful completion of the intravenous (IV) dosing phase which demonstrated DF5112's strong depletion of both Th17 and B cells.

By targeting CCR6 to therapeutically deplete both Th17 cells and B cells — two key immune cell populations implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases — DF5112 offers the potential for distinctively appealing immunomodulatory activity.

"We are enthusiastic about the early results from our CCR6 program," said Bill Haney, Dragonfly's CEO. "We are excited to be advancing DF5112 for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases ranging from psoriatic arthritis and Sjögren's, to systemic sclerosis and hidradenitis suppurativa."

About DF5112's Phase 1 Trial



DF5112's Phase 1 (NCT07232121) is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and pharmacodynamics of DF5112 in healthy adult participants.

About Dragonfly Therapeutics



Dragonfly is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing advanced immunotherapies for vastly improved patient outcomes. The company's pipeline includes programs targeting autoimmune disease, oncology, fibrosis, and neuroinflammatory conditions, leveraging its proprietary platform and other modalities.

Dragonfly is a subsidiary of Skyhawk Therapeutics.

Media Contact:



Maura McCarthy



Dragonfly Therapeutics



maura.mccarthy@dragonflytx.com

Correction: In the first paragraph, "patients" has been changed to "healthy volunteers."

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SOURCE Skyhawk Therapeutics