Skyhawk Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: 3D illustration of an RNA molecule/iStoc
Business
Ipsen, Skyhawk Ink Potential $1.8B Deal to Target RNA in Neuro Diseases
Ipsen is looking to deepen its expertise in movement disorders in a research collaboration with Skyhawk Therapeutics to develop small molecule drugs for RNA targets in neurological diseases.
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Boehringer, Evotec and bioMérieux Recognize AMR Threat and More Deals
Boehringer, Evotec and bioMérieux found Aurobac to combat antimicrobial resistance, Turnstone and Moffitt Expand TIL Collab, Skyhawk to gain potential $2B from Sanofi RNA splicing deal.
July 6, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Money on the Move: September 8 – 14
Ramping up after the Labor Day holiday, funds are flowing fast and free into these life science companies.
September 15, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Big Day for Four Biopharmas Who Net Millions in Add-on Funds
Several biopharma companies announced Series B financing rounds or additional investment raises. Here’s a look.
September 14, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty
Business
Skyhawk and Vertex Team Up on RNA Splicing-Based Therapies
Skyhawk Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals inked a strategic research collaboration and licensing deal focused on developing novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing.
December 22, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Skyhawk’s RNA Splicing Tech Draws in Expanded Merck Deal
The two companies are working to develop and commercialize a particular type of therapy built on modulating RNA splicing using Skyhawk’s SkySTAR technology platform.
May 12, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Genentech Strikes Three Separate Drug Discovery Deals With Small Companies
In a deal-making spree, Genentech will team up with the small companies to take on various diseases, including multiple sclerosis.
July 16, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers, July 12
Biotech and pharma companies strengthen their leadership teams with new appointments.
July 11, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Skyhawk Therapeutics Partners with Merck to Discover and Develop RNA-Binding Molecules
Skyhawk and Merck will partner to discover and develop innovative RNA-binding small molecules that can form treatments for neurological diseases and cancer.
July 8, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Skyhawk Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Parts A and B of its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SKY-0515 as a Treatment for Huntington’s Disease, Reaching 72% Huntingtin mRNA Reduction
July 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Ipsen and Skyhawk Therapeutics announce RNA targeting research collaboration in rare neurological diseases
April 22, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Skyhawk Therapeutics Has Advanced to the Multiple Ascending Dose Portion of its Phase 1 Study evaluating SKY-0515, a RNA-Targeting Small Molecule for Huntington’s Disease
February 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Skyhawk Therapeutics Receives HREC Approval for a Phase 1 Study of its SKY-0515 RNA-Targeting Small Molecule for Huntington’s Disease
October 23, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Skyhawk Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sanofi for Oncology and Immunology Targets
July 5, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Skyhawk Therapeutics Completes New Investment Round
September 14, 2021
 · 
1 min read
Business
Aragen Announces Partnership with Skyhawk Therapeutics, Aimed at Developing Novel Small Molecule Therapeutics that Correct RNA Expression
July 15, 2021
 · 
1 min read
Business
Skyhawk Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Elliot Ehrich MD as President and Graeme Smith PhD as SVP NonClinical Development
April 13, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Business
Skyhawk Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Chief Medical Officer and Head of Chemistry, and adds to its Scientific Advisory Board
October 5, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Business
Skyhawk Therapeutics Announces Expansion of its Collaboration Agreement with Merck to Discover and Develop Novel Small Molecules that Modulate RNA Splicing
May 12, 2020
 · 
2 min read
