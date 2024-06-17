Skyhawk Therapeutics
NEWS
Ipsen is looking to deepen its expertise in movement disorders in a research collaboration with Skyhawk Therapeutics to develop small molecule drugs for RNA targets in neurological diseases.
Boehringer, Evotec and bioMérieux found Aurobac to combat antimicrobial resistance, Turnstone and Moffitt Expand TIL Collab, Skyhawk to gain potential $2B from Sanofi RNA splicing deal.
Ramping up after the Labor Day holiday, funds are flowing fast and free into these life science companies.
Several biopharma companies announced Series B financing rounds or additional investment raises. Here’s a look.
Skyhawk Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals inked a strategic research collaboration and licensing deal focused on developing novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing.
The two companies are working to develop and commercialize a particular type of therapy built on modulating RNA splicing using Skyhawk’s SkySTAR technology platform.
In a deal-making spree, Genentech will team up with the small companies to take on various diseases, including multiple sclerosis.
Biotech and pharma companies strengthen their leadership teams with new appointments.
Skyhawk and Merck will partner to discover and develop innovative RNA-binding small molecules that can form treatments for neurological diseases and cancer.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS