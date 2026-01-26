/C O R R E C T I O N -- Privo Technologies/

In the news release, Privo Technologies Announces Milestone in PRV211 Arm of CLN-004 Clinical Trial: Primary Endpoint Met; No Serious Adverse Events Reported, issued 23-Jan-2026 by Privo Technologies over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Privo Technologies Successfully Completes Phase 1/2 Study of PRV211 Intraoperative Chemotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Novel Surgical Innovation Demonstrates Excellent Safety Profile with Potential to Reduce Tumor Recurrence

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo Technologies, Inc. today announced the successful completion of its Phase 1/2 clinical evaluation of PRV211, a first-in-class intraoperative chemotherapy patch for head and neck cancer patients. The study demonstrated excellent safety outcomes across all eight patients, positioning PRV211 as a promising approach to preventing cancer recurrence at the surgical site.

Key Study Results:

Zero treatment-related serious adverse events (just one reported mild burning sensation while healing)









No systemic toxicities or dose-limiting toxicities









Normal wound healing with no surgical complications









Negligible systemic absorption confirming targeted delivery









Seamless integration into standard surgical procedures

Innovative Approach

PRV211 is applied directly to the tumor bed following surgical resection to address microscopic cancer cells that may remain in surgical margins. The nanoengineered patch delivers localized chemotherapy when tissue barriers are removed and access is optimal.

"This study represents an important step forward in our approach to cancer surgery," said Dr. Manijeh Goldberg, PhD, Founder and CEO of Privo Technologies. "PRV211 is customized medicine that enables surgeons to deliver targeted treatment precisely where recurrence risk is highest."

Addressing Clinical Need

Post-surgical recurrence remains a significant challenge in head and neck cancer. The study enrolled patients with invasive tumors (T1 – T4) requiring surgical excision, including advanced-stage cases requiring reconstructive surgery. PRV211's targeted approach delivers chemotherapy directly to the surgical site with minimal systemic exposure.

Program Progress

PRV211 represents Arm 2 of Privo's CLN-004 clinical program. Combined with Arm 1’s achievement of its primary efficacy endpoint and Arm 3’s dosing initiation, the program demonstrates continued progress in localized cancer therapy development.

Next Steps

Patients will be monitored for efficacy outcomes, including loco-regional recurrence at 12 months post-surgery. A future expansion study is planned to further evaluate PRV211's potential to reduce cancer recurrence.

About Privo Technologies, Inc.

Privo Technologies is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing localized therapies for solid tumors using its proprietary nanoengineered delivery platform, focused on improving outcomes while preserving quality of life.

Learn more at www.privotechnologies.com



For media inquiries: communicationteam@privotechnologies.com



For business inquiries: bd@privotechnologies.com

