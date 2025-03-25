Byondis Appoints Christoph Korpus, PhD, MBA, as Chief Business Officer

NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byondis B.V., an independent clinical stage biopharmaceutical company creating innovative targeted medicines for patients with cancer, announces the appointment of Christoph Korpus, PhD, MBA, as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Mr. Korpus brings more than 15 years of pharmaceutical experience to Byondis.









“Christoph will play a pivotal role in advancing our pipeline of novel antibody conjugates and monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics through clinical development and lead Byondis’ business development efforts,” said Byondis’ Founder and CEO Jacques Lemmens, PhD. “With his strong strategic leadership, deep experience in successful partnering and alliance building, along with his background in Oncology drug development, Christoph will be a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

“I am energized to bring my experience to Byondis and to join such an innovative company that is on a mission to make hope real for patients. I believe Byondis, with its fully-integrated research, development and manufacturing capabilities, is uniquely positioned to bring a new generation of ADCs and antibody-based therapies to patients with cancer. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s progress and growth,” said Christoph Korpus, CBO, Byondis.

Prior to joining Byondis, Mr. Korpus was the Director of Global Business Development and Licensing Oncology, at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, where he crafted partnering strategies and led negotiations teams for multiple oncology transactions. In previous roles at the Company, he drove cross-company innovation by managing global commercial- and development alliances. Mr. Korpus began his career as a Pharmacist upon graduating with a degree in Pharmacy from Goethe-University in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and completing his PhD at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität Munich and the University of Connecticut. He also holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and WHU-Otto Beisheim School of Management.

About Byondis

Driven to improve patients’ lives, Byondis is an independent clinical stage fully integrated biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative targeted medicines for cancer. The company is developing new biological entities (NBEs) with a focus on antibody-drug conjugates and antibody-based therapeutics.

Byondis’ broad development portfolio comprises preclinical and early-stage clinical programs. The product candidates combine Byondis’ expertise in linker-drug (LD) technology, antibody-drug conjugation, targeted cytotoxic therapy, immunology, and monoclonal antibody (mAb) development. Byondis’ expertise covers all preclinical R&D from early lead finding to production of clinical batches of the selected product candidates, which are all done in-house.

The company has a dedicated team of more than 300 staff working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. For more information visit www.byondis.com.

