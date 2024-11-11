SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Butterfly Network to Participate at the Virtual BTIG Digital Health Forum on November 25, 2024

November 11, 2024 | 
2 min read

NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BFLY #POCUS--Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that its management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the virtual BTIG Digital Health Forum on November 25, 2024.


Presentations at the event will include:

  • 9:00 am ET Fireside Chat: Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Operations Officer, will discuss Butterfly’s differentiated technology, strategic approach, and future opportunities.
  • 3:00 pm ET Panel Discussion: John Martin, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will discuss the role of novel tools, like Butterfly iQ3, in improving the diagnostic and treatment paradigm.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. DeVivo and Ms. Getz, please reach out to your BTIG representative.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world’s first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second-generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

Contacts

Butterfly Investors:
Heather Getz
Chief Financial and Operations Officers, Butterfly
investors@butterflynetwork.com

New York Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac