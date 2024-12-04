SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Burning Rock Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

December 4, 2024 | 
17 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Business Updates

  • Therapy Selection
    • Presented study results at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer in September 2024. “Neoadjuvant sintilimab plus chemotherapy could be an optional treatment modality in selected EGFR-mutant NSCLC” and “Distinct Genomic and Immune Microenvironment Features of Solid or Micropapillary Predominant Subtype in Stage I Lung Adenocarcinomas”.
    • Signed a strategic cooperation agreement with MGI Tech Co., Ltd in October 2024, aiming to fully complement each other’s platform and technological advantages to further promote the clinical application progress and global business of precision oncology.
  • Pharma Services
    • The companion diagnostic (CDx) for EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation (exon20ins) for sunvozertinib, developed through the collaboration of Burning Rock and Dizal, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China, which marks the first co-developed NGS-based CDx for lung cancer approved by NMPA since the release of the CDx guideline in China.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB128.6 million (US$18.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 0.8% increase from RMB127.6 million for the same period in 2023, the increased revenue of in-hospital business was offset by the decrease of central-lab business, as we transition from central-lab to more in-hospital based testing.

  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB63.8 million (US$9.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 17.0% increase from RMB54.5 million for the same period in 2023, driven by an increase in sales volume.
  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB40.0 million (US$5.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 25.2% decrease from RMB53.5 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB24.9 million (US$3.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 27.1% increase from RMB19.6 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to an increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB36.8 million (US$5.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing an 11.6% decrease from RMB41.6 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business; (ii) a decrease in amortization expense for all kinds of business; and (iii) the receipt of a government grant for Guangzhou headquarters building.

Gross profit was RMB91.8 million (US$13.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 6.9% increase from RMB85.9 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 71.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 67.4% for the same period in 2023. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 83.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 77.6% during the same period in 2023, primarily due to the decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarters; gross margin of in-hospital business was 73.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 65.1% during the same period in 2023, primarily due to the same reason; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 48.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 45.8% during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB97.8 million (US$13.9million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 2.8% increase from RMB95.1 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 74.5% for the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB130.4 million (US$18.6 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 50.7% decrease from RMB264.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in amortized expense on share-based compensation, budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company’s operating efficiency.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB49.2 million (US$7.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 41.3% decrease from RMB83.7 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department to improve operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for research projects; (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iv) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB48.4 million (US$6.9 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 22.3% decrease from RMB62.3 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of the sales department and improvement in operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in conference fee; and (iii) a decrease in entertainment expense.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB32.9 million (US$4.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 72.3% decrease from RMB118.7 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration; (iii) a decrease in operating lease; and (iv) a decrease in general and administrative personnel’s staff cost.

Net loss was RMB35.7 million (US$5.10 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to RMB175.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB498.2 million (US$71.0 million) as of September 30, 2024.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com

Selected Operating Data

As of
September
30, 2023		December
31, 2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024
In-hospital Channel:
Pipeline partner hospitals(1)2928282930
Contracted partner hospitals(2)5559595961
Total number of partner hospitals 84 87 87 8891
(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data
For the three months ended

Revenues

September
30, 2023		December
31, 2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel53,48151,28847,61448,77339,984
In-hospital channel54,49628,809 57,38759,87263,769
Pharma research and development channel19,58940,98820,62226,88824,891
Total revenues127,566
 121,085 125,623 135,533 128,644

For the three months ended

Gross profit

September
30, 2023		December
31, 2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel41,48741,886
37,00238,42433,262
In-hospital channel35,45912,910
39,19244,05846,580
Pharma research and development channel8,97423,317
9,50012,95612,004
Total gross profit
85,920 78,113 85,694 95,438 91,846

For the three months ended

Share-based compensation expenses

September
30, 2023		December
31, 2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024
(RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues680654
596464289
Research and development expenses12,16112,40112,28712,0083,180
Selling and marketing expenses2,8481,8165081,2321,917
General and administrative expenses57,70456,47255,99054,4074,732
Total share-based compensation expenses
 73,393 71,343 69,381 68,111 10,118

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the three months ended
September
30, 2023		 December
31,2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 September
30, 2024
RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
Revenues127,566 121,085 125,623 135,533 128,644 18,331
Cost of revenues(41,646)(42,972)(39,929 )(40,095 )(36,798)(5,243)
Gross profit 85,920 78,113 85,694 95,438 91,846 13,088
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses(83,701)(73,119)(65,985)(64,952)(49,150)(7,004)
Selling and marketing expenses(62,310)(49,785)(46,856)(48,907)(48,411)(6,899)
General and administrative expenses(118,724)(121,533)(98,681)(92,794)(32,874)(4,685)
Total operating expenses (264,735) (244,437)(211,522 )(206,653 )(130,435)(18,588)
Loss from operations (178,815)(166,324)(125,828 )(111,215)(38,589)(5,500)
Interest income4,018 5,539 4,038 3,187 3,173 452
Other income (expense), net(157)160 434 (82)1 -
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net423 (517)(13)262 (129)(18)
Loss before income tax (174,531)(161,142)(121,369 )(107,848 )(35,544)(5,066)
Income tax expenses (450) (1,071)(180) (190)(201)(29)
Net loss (174,981) (162,213)(121,549 )(108,038 )(35,745)(5,095)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders(174,981)(162,213)(121,549 )(108,038)(35,745)(5,095)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders(174,981)(162,213)(121,549 )(108,038)(35,745)(5,095)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted(1.71)(1.58)(1.19 )(1.05 )(0.35) (0.05)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.71)(1.58)(1.19 )(1.05 ) (0.35) (0.05)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted85,000,869 85,071,360 85,219,188 85,271,858 85,902,670 85,902,670
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments(1,955)(3,026)590 940 (4,054)(578)
Total comprehensive loss (176,936 )(165,239)(120,959 )(107,098)(39,799)(5,673)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (176,936)(165,239)(120,959 )(107,098 )(39,799)(5,673)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the nine months ended
September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2024
RMBRMBUS$
Revenues416,350 389,800 55,546
Cost of revenues(131,236)(116,822)(16,648)
Gross profit285,114 272,978 38,898
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses(273,897)(180,087)(25,662)
Selling and marketing expenses(197,926)(144,174)(20,545)
General and administrative expenses(316,288)(224,349)(31,969)
Total operating expenses(788,111)(548,610)(78,176)
Loss from operations (502,997)(275,632)(39,278)
Interest income12,417 10,398 1,482
Other income, net324 353 50
Foreign exchange gain, net97 120 17
Loss before income tax(490,159)(264,761)(37,729)
Income tax expenses(1,317)(571)(81)
Net loss(491,476)(265,332)(37,810)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders(491,476)(265,332)(37,810)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders(491,476)(265,332)(37,810)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted(4.80)(2.58)(0.37)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted(4.80)(2.58)(0.37)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted85,070,921 85,467,131 85,467,131
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments7,215 (2,524)(360)
Total comprehensive loss(484,261)(267,856)(38,170)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders(484,261)(267,856)(38,170)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

As of
December 31,
2023		September 30,
2024		September 30,
2024
RMB RMBUS$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents615,096497,96970,960
Restricted cash12027840
Accounts receivable, net126,858166,49123,725
Contract assets, net22,74817,7502,529
Inventories, net69,02066,4449,468
Prepayments and other current assets, net50,25430,6234,364
Convertible note receivable-5,320758
Total current assets 884,096 784,875 111,844

Non-current assets:
Equity method investment33724335
Convertible note receivable5,320--
Property and equipment, net131,91290,13912,845
Operating right-of-use assets12,28499,30114,150
Intangible assets, net96452575
Other non-current assets5,0889,7221,385
Total non-current assets 155,905 199,930 28,490
TOTAL ASSETS 1,040,001 984,805 140,334

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)

As of
December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2024
RMB RMBUS$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable18,061 25,213 3,593
Deferred revenue130,537 110,748 15,781
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities104,935 94,110 13,411
Customer deposits1,197 567 81
Current portion of operating lease liabilities8,634 27,842 3,967
Total current liabilities 263,364 258,480 36,833
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities3,690 73,055 10,410
Other non-current liabilities4,537 5,104 728
Total non-current liabilities 8,227 78,159 11,138
TOTAL LIABILITIES 271,591 336,639 47,971

Shareholders’ equity:
Class A ordinary shares116 118 17
Class B ordinary shares21 21 3
Additional paid-in capital4,849,337 4,996,947 712,059
Treasury stock(65,896)(65,896)(9,390)
Accumulated deficits(3,853,635)(4,118,967)(586,948)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(161,533)(164,057)(23,378)
Total shareholders’ equity768,410 648,166 92,363
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY1,040,001 984,805 140,334

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

For the three months ended
September
30, 2023		September
30, 2024		September
30, 2024
RMBRMBUS$
Net cash used in operating activities(47,417)(30,278)(4,315)
Net cash used in investing activities(1,985)(987)(141)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities(45,888)2 -
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(1,239)(3,537)(503)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (96,529)(34,800)(4,959)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period733,278 533,047 75,959
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period636,749 498,247 71,000

For the nine months ended
September
30, 2023		September
30, 2024		September
30, 2024
RMBRMBUS$
Net cash used in operating activities(239,764)(111,323)(15,863)
Net cash used in investing activities(8,972)(3,600)(513)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities(46,923)2 -
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash7,140 (2,048)(292)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (288,519)(116,969)(16,668)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period925,268 615,216 87,668
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period636,749 498,247 71,000

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

For the three months ended
September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024
(RMB in thousands)

Gross profit:

Central laboratory channel41,487 41,886 37,002 38,424 33,262
In-hospital channel35,459 12,910 39,192 44,058 46,580
Pharma research and development channel8,974 23,317 9,500 12,956 12,004

Total gross profit

85,920 78,113 85,694 95,438 91,846
Add: depreciation and amortization:
Central laboratory channel2,550 2,414 1,919 1,226 1,277
In-hospital channel2,751 2,728 1,524 824 798
Pharma research and development channel3,863 3,808 3,856 4,417 3,846

Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues

 9,164 8,950 7,299 6,467 5,921
Non-GAAP gross profit：
Central laboratory channel44,037 44,300 38,921 39,650 34,539
In-hospital channel38,210 15,638 40,716 44,882 47,378
Pharma research and development channel12,837 27,125 13,356 17,373 15,850
Total non-GAAP gross profit95,084 87,063 92,993 101,905 97,767
Non-GAAP gross margin：
Central laboratory channel82.3%86.4%81.7%81.3%86.4%
In-hospital channel70.1%54.3%70.9%75.0%74.3%
Pharma research and development channel65.5%66.2%64.8%64.6%63.7%
Total non-GAAP gross margin74.5%71.9%74.0%75.2%76.0%

Asia China Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chinese flag with digital matrix -Innovation Concept - Digital Tech Wallpaper - 3D illustration
Weight loss
Novo’s Wegovy Launched in China at a Fraction of US Price
November 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage. Conceptual image. Businessman catching money given by a hand. In search of profit. Concept of business, economy, financial growth, promotion, following
Earnings
Bluebird Faces Cash Gap With Breakeven Point in Sight
November 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative process. Pop art collage. Female hand typing on retro typewriter isolated over white background. Vintage, retro 80s, 70s style. Bright colors. Copy space for ad, text
Editorial
Pharma’s Q3 Was a Rollercoaster Ride. Let’s Do It Again Next Quarter
November 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Row of Falling Domino Stones Stopped by Red Domino Stone Over Black Background, Risk Management, Intervene or Prevention Concept, 3d Rendering
FDA
Kezar’s Autoimmune Drug Hit With Second FDA Clinical Hold in as Many Months
November 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie