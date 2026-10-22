SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) was held today, October 22, 2026, at which the following resolutions were passed.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to implement Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2030:A, intended for employees of the company, and Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2030:B, intended for certain members of the Board of Directors.

To secure the delivery of shares or warrants under the programs, the Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved on directed issues, free of charge, of a maximum of 10,862,315 warrants of series 2026/2030:A and a maximum of 5,431,157 warrants of series 2026/2030:B to Spago Nanomedical AB (publ), and to approve transfers of the warrants to the participants or a designated third party in accordance with the terms of the program.

If all employee stock options are exercised, the dilution corresponds to approximately 1.3 per cent for Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2030:A and approximately 0.7 per cent for Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2030:B. The total dilution for both programs amounts to approximately 2.0 per cent of the shares and votes, based on the company's current number of shares.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Frankfurt Cathedral in Frankfurt am Main at sunset
Manufacturing
Sanofi breaks ground on insulin plant after securing German government support
October 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Cityscape of Madrid’s financial district at dusk, featuring modern skyscrapers illuminated against the fading evening sky. This area on the North of the city stands out as a symbol of contemporary architecture and economic dynamism in the Spanish capital, blending urban sophistication with a tranquil twilight ambiance.
cancer
Merck/Moderna, Summit/Akeso and ADCs to headline ESMO 2026
October 19, 2026
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Flags of US, EU and China painted on cracked wall with people shadow
China
European biotech leaders split on US-China fight for deal dominance, survey finds
October 14, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Insights
Beyond equity: Why venture debt is reshaping European biotech
October 8, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker