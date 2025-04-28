Bruker Spatial Biology Pushes Boundaries in Spatial Biology and Multiomics at AACR 2025

Advancements include CosMx® 2.0 upgrade; CosMx same-slide multiomics; and multiomics capabilities on the nCounter® platform

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today that it will unveil significant advancements in spatial biology and multiomics research at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) General Meeting. These new advancements build upon the innovations announced at AGBT, including launch of CosMx WTX assay for subcellular spatial imaging of the whole transcriptome, the PaintScape™ platform for visualization of 3D genome architecture and chromosomal structure in single cells, the PowerOMX™ engine for streamlined spatial proteomics analysis on the CellScape™ platform, and the 1,200-plex protein panel for GeoMx® DSP. Bruker Spatial Biology today announces the following innovations that underscore Bruker's leading commitment to advancing spatial biology with pioneering, best-in-class platforms.

CosMx 2.0 Advancements for Unmatched Performance

Available later this quarter, the commercial CosMx SMI and AtoMx® SIP platforms will be upgraded to an integrated 2.0 software. Following this upgrade, commercial CosMx SMI instruments will deliver up to a 2X increase in RNA detection efficiency across all commercial RNA assays and enable the whole transcriptome in advance of commercial assay shipments this summer. Additionally, the AtoMx spatial informatics platform will house new Bruker-trained AI cell segmentation models, extending the platform’s best-in-class definition of single-cell boundaries for accurate transcript assignment. Together, these advancements deliver unmatched performance for high fidelity single-cell spatial transcriptomics, enabling deeper insights into intratumor heterogeneity, immune cell infiltration, and pathway dysregulation within the tumor microenvironment.

“By imaging the whole transcriptome at the individual transcript level and advancing sensitivity across any in situ RNA assay, these developments in CosMx represent a historic milestone in the study of spatial biology," said Dr. William Hwang, M.D., Ph.D, Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School.

Bruker will begin taking advance orders in May for the CosMx Whole Transcriptome (WTX) assay, ahead of commercial shipments this summer.

The CosMx 2.0 update will also unlock the same-slide multiomics feature on the platform in advance of the assay workflow, which will be commercially available in the second half of 2025. Same-slide multiomics will empower oncology researchers to simultaneously analyze the whole transcriptome (~19,000 targets) and immuno-oncology related proteins (up to 76 proteins) within the same cell, providing a comprehensive view of cellular phenotypes, pathway biology, and disease mechanisms with complete spatial context.

nCounter Platform to Offer Multiomic Assays

Bruker is introducing new multiomic capabilities for the nCounter platform, enabling first-to-market, bulk measurement of RNA and protein from the same sample, including FFPE, in a single run on the same platform. This evolution builds on nCounter’s proven track record in gene expression analysis and expands its utility with the addition of nCounter Immune Pathways Protein and nCounter Tumor Signaling Protein panels.

With the addition of nCounter Protein panels, the nCounter platform now pairs high-plex protein panels (200 – 300 targets) with its established nCounter RNA panels to deliver true, single-run multiomics from both FFPE and fresh frozen samples. The nCounter Protein panels will offer a stackable design to support tailoring assays for specific research questions and tumor types. A streamlined, 3-day sample-to-answer multiomic workflow minimizes delays in critical studies, while integrated data analysis simplifies multiomic harmonization and enables intuitive visualization of RNA and protein expression — accelerating translational studies without added complexity.

nCounter Multiomics with the nCounter Immune Pathways Protein panel and nCounter Tumor Signaling Protein panel will be available commercially in the second half of 2025 and is currently accessible through a Technology Access Program.

Join Bruker at AACR 2025

Bruker Spatial Biology will be at booth #2320 at the AACR General Meeting and will share more details on these innovations in their spotlight theater on Tuesday, April 29 at 3:00PM CT titled “Expanding the Limits of Spatial Biology: Comprehensive Integrated Technologies for Spatial Multiomics”. Demonstrations of the entire suite of Bruker Spatial Biology platforms including CosMx, GeoMx, CellScape, and PaintScape in addition to the nCounter will showcase the transformative potential of these technologies.

