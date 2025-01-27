Bronchiectasis Market Size to Reach USD 766.7 Million by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Diagnostic Improvements and the Escalating Incidence of Bronchiectasis.

Bronchiectasis Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major bronchiectasis market reached a value of USD 459.4 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 766.7 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2025-2035. The bronchiectasis market is experiencing growth, driven by the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, better diagnostic capabilities, and greater awareness of the condition. As chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other underlying factors increase, the demand for specialized treatments, including antibiotics, mucolytics, and anti-inflammatory drugs, is on the rise. The development of innovative biologics and personalized treatment options is also contributing to market expansion. Moreover, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and a focus on early detection are supporting the growth of the market, particularly in emerging regions.

Impelled by Advancements in Diagnostic Improvements and the Escalating Incidence of Bronchiectasis: Driving the Bronchiectasis Market

The bronchiectasis sector is expanding quickly, primarily because of advancements in diagnostic techniques and the increasing prevalence of individuals impacted by the disease. Improvements in diagnostic technologies like high-resolution CT imaging and enhanced sputum tests, have facilitated earlier and more accurate detection of bronchiectasis, resulting in better management. Heightened awareness among healthcare professionals regarding bronchiectasis is also aiding in the earlier detection of the condition. Simultaneously, elements including respiratory infections, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma are leading to an increase in bronchiectasis cases. With the worldwide population getting older and the rise in individuals suffering from chronic respiratory conditions, the occurrence of bronchiectasis is expanding. Moreover, novel treatment alternatives, such as cutting-edge therapies and individualized medicine, are enhancing patient results and driving market expansion. The movement towards increased patient-centered care and the implementation of specialized treatments are further influencing the need for bronchiectasis management.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

Recent progress in bronchiectasis treatment has greatly impacted market expansion, with a main emphasis on tackling the disease’s root causes. Novel treatments seek to control inflammation, address bacterial infections, and enhance lung function. Creative methods, such as biologics, targeted antibiotics, and new anti-inflammatory drugs, are addressing treatment gaps and providing patients with more effective alternatives. These treatments not only lessen the occurrence of flare-ups but also assist in handling ongoing symptoms. Progress in personalized medicine, which customizes therapies based on individual genetic and phenotypic traits, is also enhancing patient results by offering more precise treatments with reduced side effects. The advancement of biologic therapies has additionally contributed to lowering inflammation and decreasing hospital admissions. Moreover, an expanding understanding of the disease’s intricacies and its association with disorders such as cystic fibrosis and COPD is influencing the development of treatments that address various facets of the disease. Non-pharmacological approaches like Airway Clearance Techniques (ACTs), are essential in enhancing patient care by facilitating mucus elimination and preventing infections. Ongoing research into innovative therapies and enhanced diagnostic equipment is anticipated to fuel significant growth in the bronchiectasis treatment market. The continuous advancement of improved treatments and better diagnostic techniques is expected to positively impact the market in the upcoming years.

Emerging Therapies in Bronchiectasis Market

ARINA1: Renovion

ARINA1 was developed by Renovion, an innovative inhaled treatment for bronchiectasis, a long-term lung condition. It helps by targeting and thinning the thick mucus in the airways, which improves breathing and reduces symptoms. The therapy is designed to boost lung function, alleviate discomfort, and decrease the risk of infections, offering patients better control over their condition.

AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

AP-PA02 is an advanced inhaled therapy developed for the treatment of bronchiectasis. It works by targeting the underlying inflammation and mucus buildup in the lungs, helping to improve airway clearance and reduce respiratory symptoms. This treatment aims to enhance lung function, decrease flare-ups, and improve overall quality of life for individuals managing bronchiectasis.

Brensocatib: Insmed

Brensocatib, developed by Insmed, is an oral medication designed to treat bronchiectasis, particularly in patients with chronic respiratory infections. It acts by inhibiting the enzyme dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1), which plays a role in the activation of neutrophils and inflammation. By reducing inflammation and preventing lung tissue damage, Brensocatib helps to improve lung function, reduce flare-ups, and enhance the quality of life for patients with bronchiectasis.



Drug Name

Company Name

MOA

ROA

ARINA1

Renovion

Immunomodulators

Inhalation

AP-PA02

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Cell death stimulants

Inhalation

Brensocatib

Insmed

Dipeptidyl peptidase I inhibitors

Oral



Detailed list of emerging therapies in Bronchiectasis is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Bronchiectasis Market:

The market research report by IMARC includes an extensive examination of the competitive environment within the market. Within the global Bronchiectasis market, numerous prominent companies are leading the way in creating integrated platforms to improve the management of Bronchiectasis. Key participants consist of AstraZeneca, Insmed, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others. These firms are propelling innovation in the Bronchiectasis sector by ongoing research, diagnostic solutions, and broadening their product range to satisfy the increasing need for Bronchiectasis.

Key Players in Bronchiectasis Market:

The key players in the Bronchiectasis market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Insmed, AstraZeneca, Renovion, SolAeroMed, Gilead Sciences, Zambon SpA, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for bronchiectasis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for bronchiectasis while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent breakthroughs in bronchiectasis treatment are focused on improving both symptom relief and addressing the condition’s underlying causes. New treatments, targeted antibiotics, and biologic drugs are going to be formulated to reduce lung inflammation and the possibility of infections in the lungs. Inhaled drugs, bronchodilators, and agents for loosening sputum are being developed and made more precise for better lung and breathing efficiency. Personalized treatments that take into consideration genetic factors and the microbiome are also gaining traction, aa a result, long-term management can now be effectively handled with gene therapy. These innovations can be combined with pulmonary rehabilitation and advanced airway clearance methods for a more integrated treatment plan.

Recent Developments in Bronchiectasis Market:

In December 2024, Insmed announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its investigational bronchiectasis therapy Brensocatib, which may win priority review at the FDA, potentially fast-tracking its review. The company mentioned if the drug is approved by the FDA, will be launched in the United States during the third quarter of 2025.

In December 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals has announced positive top-line results for its Phase 2 “Tailwind” study. The AP-PA02 is an inhaled multi-phage therapy aimed at treating chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in NCFB patients. This is the second clinical success for AP-PA02, the leading pulmonary therapy candidate from Armata, after its first assessment in patients with cystic fibrosis in the completed Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a., as per the study in 2023.

In April 2024, Renovion announced the topline results from the Phase 2 CLIMB study of ARINA-1 in patients with non-CF bronchiectasis (NCFBE). ARINA-1 is a novel nebulized treatment in development aimed at reducing mucus symptoms in individuals with NCFBE, chronic bronchitis, lung transplant recipients, and other respiratory conditions associated with chronic mucus production.

In January 2024, Renovion announced that it had finished enrolling adult patients in the Phase 2 CLIMB study of ARINA-1 for those with non-CF bronchiectasis. This milestone is significant as the study progresses to evaluate how ARINA-1 can help reduce mucus-related symptoms in these patients. The next steps will focus on examining the treatment’s safety and effectiveness.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the bronchiectasis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the bronchiectasis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current bronchiectasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

