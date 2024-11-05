Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November 2024.





Samit Hirawat, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, and Robert Plenge, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Research Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference. They will answer questions about the company beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on November 11, 2024.

David Elkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2024. He will answer questions about the company beginning at 9:30 a.m. GMT (U.K.).

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to both sessions at their respective times by visiting http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of each session will be available following its conclusion.

