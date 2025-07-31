SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for 2025

July 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today reported second quarter 2025 financial results.



Visit the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.bms.com to view the detailed second quarter 2025 earnings press release and investor presentation.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET today, July 31, 2025, which is accessible here. Company executives will review financial results with the investment community during the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science
At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

New Jersey Earnings
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
