Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend - September 17, 2025

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-two cents ($0.62) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on November 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2025.



In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on December 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2025.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

For more information, contact:

Media Relations:
media@bms.com

Investor Relations:
investor.relations@bms.com

