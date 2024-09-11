SUBSCRIBE
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Payable on November 1, 2024

September 11, 2024 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2024.


In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on December 2, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2024.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:
media@bms.com

Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com

