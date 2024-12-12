SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Increase

December 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-two cents ($0.62) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2025.


This quarterly dividend represents a 3.3% increase over last year’s quarterly rate of sixty cents ($0.60) per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2025 is $2.48 per share. This marks the 16th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend and the 93rd consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on March 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2025.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news

Contacts

Media Relations:
media@bms.com

Investor Relations:
investor.relations@bms.com

New Jersey Earnings
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
CAR-T
J&J, Legend Shrug Off Carvykti’s Challengers With New Phase III Data
December 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage. Conceptual image. Businessman catching money given by a hand. In search of profit. Concept of business, economy, financial growth, promotion, following
Earnings
Bluebird Faces Cash Gap With Breakeven Point in Sight
November 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative process. Pop art collage. Female hand typing on retro typewriter isolated over white background. Vintage, retro 80s, 70s style. Bright colors. Copy space for ad, text
Editorial
Pharma’s Q3 Was a Rollercoaster Ride. Let’s Do It Again Next Quarter
November 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong