Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Increase

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-two cents ($0.62) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2025.





This quarterly dividend represents a 3.3% increase over last year’s quarterly rate of sixty cents ($0.60) per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2025 is $2.48 per share. This marks the 16th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend and the 93rd consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on March 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2025.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news

Contacts



Media Relations:

media@bms.com

Investor Relations:

investor.relations@bms.com